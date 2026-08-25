Lies of P director says he wouldn't settle for a game-key card on Nintendo Switch 2 because everyone at his studio is a "proud gamer"

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi says that Nough Studio didn't consider launching the game's complete edition as a game-key card on Switch 2 as everyone at the company is a "proud gamer."
There has been a lot of discussion about physical versus digital games, particularly since PlayStation announced that it would end physical disc production, before emailing PS5 players to remind them they don't own their digital games. Essentially, the question of game ownership is on everyone's lips with new topics around the subject arising every day.
For Choi and his team, only having a digital version of their game available for Switch 2 players was apparently not a consideration. In an interview with RPG Site, Choi explains how the team always planned to include Lies of P: Complete Edition on the Switch 2 cartridge. "We actually decided on a standard physical release with the full game on the cart at the same time we decided to port the game to the Switch 2," he says.
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"Everyone at Nough Studio is a proud gamer, which is why our studio slogan is 'Games by Gamers,'" he continues. "For us, preparing a physical edition of Lies of P that includes both the base game and Overture on the cartridge was a natural choice. We really want it to feel like a gift to our fans, so we’re putting a lot of care into it."
One of the points of contention for fans of physical games, is that digital games are difficult to resell and to give to others as gifts. It seems that Choi and his team understand how many people still treasure their physical games.
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