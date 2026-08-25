Latest GTA 6 leak heads to the beach, and it looks like Rockstar is delivering on the crowd density it promised 3 years ago

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New GTA 6 leak contains a bird with a death wish

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

The huge GTA 6 leaks continue to drip onto the internet, with our latest look at the Rockstar Games behemoth taking us to the beach. Not so surprisingly, fans are pretty impressed that the studio managed to keep the bustling crowds shown in GTA 6's very first trailer.

The hacker known as Cyberleek has been slowly but surely leaking small clips from the upcoming game almost every day over the past two weeks. Everything from the full Leonidas map to the game's new strip clubs and nude parties has been made available to the public, despite rights holder Take-Two taking steps to find whoever's responsible.

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Today marks the 13th GTA 6 clip of this month, this time with a trip to Vice City's sandy shores. Jason can be seen biking along the beach and leaving a long trail in the sand, all while dozens of beachgoers idly chit-chat, swim, and lounge about at sunset. A bird (that looks like a seagull) also flies straight into Jason's wheels, for some reason.

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But what GTA 6 fans can't stop talking about is how full the beaches' crowds look. "Oh my f*****g god they managed to keep the crowd density, I was for sure expecting that to be cut down closer to launch for the sake of optimization," one Redditor writes.

"Seems like it's during unset, probably going to be even more NPC in daytime," says another. "The worst thing about these leaks is it has made the wait for the game more unbearable," writes another.

And the sentiment is echoed pretty much ad nauseam. "Crowd density deniers in shambles."

Still, I'd recommend being a little more cautious since it's not entirely clear how up-to-date Cyberleek's GTA 6 build is. Songs used in some of the leaked clips suggest the hacker has access to a build from after January 2025 - it's entirely possible the final game will look quite different by the time it officially launches on November 19, for better or worse.

Former Rockstar Games lead says GTA 6 leaks are a "nothing burger" because "90% of future players" aren't searching for the clips online

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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