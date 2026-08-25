Fall 2 immersive screening challenged its audience to watch the movie without falling, and it puts 4DX to shame

The sequel to the nerve-shattering horror movie Fall is pulling out all the stops on its marketing campaign. The movie, called Fall 2: Deadpoint, tells the story of two young women who get trapped 3,000 feet up in the air while attempting a plank walk on Mount Kwan in Thailand.
Stuck on wooden planks, the two women must try to find a way out as their energy depletes. To give audiences a taste of the challenge the protagonists are facing, Lionsgate hosted an immersive screening where audiences have to try not to fall while watching the film.
Shared by film journalist Brandon Davis, the audience wore harnesses and stood on wooden planks throughout the movie. "If you fall off, you lose," he said about the challenge on his podcast, noting they were pelted with water throughout and had their harnesses tugged to unbalance them. "By the end of it, 10 of us started, only six of us made it to the end," he added.
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Fall 2 is due to arrive in theaters on September 2, 2026, and stars Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney. The movie had an unusual route to the big screen as it was only announced after the first film had a major resurgence on Netflix.
The survival horror followed two women stuck on a 2,000ft-tall television broadcasting tower after their ladder gave out. It enjoyed moderate success in theaters back in 2022 but really blew up when it arrived on Netflix, leading to the announcement of a sequel.
For more scares, check out our guide to all the new horror movies on the way in 2026 and beyond. If that wasn't enough, we also have a round-up of the best Netflix horror movies to stream now and a ranking of the best horror movies of all time.
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