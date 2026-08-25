Out of nowhere, Ori studio drops a 10-hour demo for a new city-builder that uses "the best elements of Minecraft, Sim City, and Civilization"

News
By
Published

There's another game in the No Rest For The Wicked universe on the way too

Ori flying on the back of a black owl during Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
(Image credit: Microsoft / Xbox)

The devs behind the Ori series and upcoming action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked have been busy. Not only is the latter getting a spin-off of sorts, but there's also another new game coming from a newly revealed wing of the company dedicated to making little curios.

"As many of you folks know, we have very ambitious plans for No Rest for the Wicked," Thomas Mahler, the CEO of Moon Studios, says in a post on Twitter. "We're in love with the ARPG genre and we believe deeply that so much more can be done in this space than what's been done before. And part of that means that we'll use what we have to cross over to other genres as well!"

He then goes on to outline the current lay of the land. "There's yet another genre that we've been eyeballing and prototyping around, so expect at least one more new game that will use the No Rest for the Wicked IP and story," he writes.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"We've recently formed a new subsidiary under Moon named Moonities that we'll use as a new label to enable us to also create smaller and more experimental games as well," he then reveals.

The first release from Moonities is called Luma, a city-builder that lies somewhere between Cities: Skylines and Townscaper about resurrecting your metropolis from the ocean depths. It's intriguing, and looks beautiful.

"Luma is basically me playing around and trying to create an all-new sim genre by taking some of the best elements of Minecraft, Sim City, and Civilization in order to create something entirely new," Mahler writes. "But careful, it's already really addictive and FUN!"

There's a ten-hour (!) demo available now on the official site. Mahler ends with a proclamation of confidence in what Moon's offering in the coming months.

"With Wicked 1.0 coming, Luma releasing pretty soon, and the onslaught that we have planned for Wicked afterward AND other titles being made in the background as well, I think we'll be able to make a lot of players ridiculously happy over the next few years and I can't wait to present all of that to everyone," he finishes.

Disney isn't stopping with Kingdom Hearts 4 and a new anime, as "there are so many things we want to do" with the 25-year-old JRPG series

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe
    1
    Saoirse Ronan says she's "dead serious" about playing a Bond villain as rumors about Jack Lowden's 007 casting swirl
  2. 2
    Luke Cage showrunner reveals why Mahershala Ali was only in 7 episodes as Cottonmouth despite "killing it"
  3. 3
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day villain actor has theories on where his Marvel character is now after the ending left his fate unclear
  4. 4
    Persona 6 will have a physical PS5 copy, leaving fans convinced Atlus is releasing the JRPG before Sony ditches discs in 2028
  5. 5
    Discord will "evaluate the validity and scope before responding" to controversial GTA 6 leaks court order, but the platform "has not yet been served"