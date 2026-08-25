Out of nowhere, Ori studio drops a 10-hour demo for a new city-builder that uses "the best elements of Minecraft, Sim City, and Civilization"

The devs behind the Ori series and upcoming action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked have been busy. Not only is the latter getting a spin-off of sorts, but there's also another new game coming from a newly revealed wing of the company dedicated to making little curios.
"As many of you folks know, we have very ambitious plans for No Rest for the Wicked," Thomas Mahler, the CEO of Moon Studios, says in a post on Twitter. "We're in love with the ARPG genre and we believe deeply that so much more can be done in this space than what's been done before. And part of that means that we'll use what we have to cross over to other genres as well!"
He then goes on to outline the current lay of the land. "There's yet another genre that we've been eyeballing and prototyping around, so expect at least one more new game that will use the No Rest for the Wicked IP and story," he writes.
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"We've recently formed a new subsidiary under Moon named Moonities that we'll use as a new label to enable us to also create smaller and more experimental games as well," he then reveals.
The first release from Moonities is called Luma, a city-builder that lies somewhere between Cities: Skylines and Townscaper about resurrecting your metropolis from the ocean depths. It's intriguing, and looks beautiful.
"Luma is basically me playing around and trying to create an all-new sim genre by taking some of the best elements of Minecraft, Sim City, and Civilization in order to create something entirely new," Mahler writes. "But careful, it's already really addictive and FUN!"
There's a ten-hour (!) demo available now on the official site. Mahler ends with a proclamation of confidence in what Moon's offering in the coming months.
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"With Wicked 1.0 coming, Luma releasing pretty soon, and the onslaught that we have planned for Wicked afterward AND other titles being made in the background as well, I think we'll be able to make a lot of players ridiculously happy over the next few years and I can't wait to present all of that to everyone," he finishes.
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