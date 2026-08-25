Anakin Skywalker star Hayden Christensen thinks there's "still opportunity" to reunite with Padmé actor Natalie Portman in Star Wars

Anakin Skywalker star Hayden Christensen wants to work with Padmé Amidala actor Natalie Portman in Star Wars again.
The duo starred together in prequel movies Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, but despite both Christensen and Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor returning to Star Wars since, Portman has yet to reprise her role.
"I would love to get to work with her again and play these characters together," Christensen told USA Today at D23. "I think there's still opportunity to do that. I love the whole Clone Wars timeline in Star Wars and it's been a lot of fun to get to explore that a little bit in this series [Ahsoka]. So, I would love to get to do that with her at some point."
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Christensen will return in Ahsoka season 2, both as a Force ghost and in Clone Wars-era flashbacks on the Star Wars timeline, as revealed by the first trailer and a display at D23 (you can read our Ahsoka season 2 trailer breakdown for all our theories).
Portman isn't the only prequel actor Christensen would like to reunite with, either. "I know that Ewan McGregor would love to do more with it," Christensen shared on the Hey Jonas podcast. "I've heard Natalie [Portman] would love to come back. Sam Jackson. So you could get the band back together."
Whether we ever do get a reunion remains to be seen, though McGregor is apparently so keen to return he pitched some ideas to Dave Filoni on the set of Ahsoka season 2, which stars his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla.
Ahsoka season 2 arrives on January 20, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.
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