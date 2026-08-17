Dave Filoni dashes Star Wars fan hopes with Hunt for Ben Solo denial: "The Force is not with us"

Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni appears to have crushed any remaining hope for the Adam Driver-led movie Hunt for Ben Solo.
During a Variety interview at D23, Filoni was asked about the scrapped Star Wars project. He responded that it wasn't happening "right now", before offering a curious gesture involving a Jedi mind trick.
Unfortunately for those clinging to the unlikely comeback story, Filoni was far more definitive in a later chat with Deadline.
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“It’s not here; you won’t find it here. The Force is not with us in that regard," Filoni said. "I love the love you feel for it."
The Hunt for Ben Solo has become a white whale for Star Wars fans in a galaxy far, far away – but it seems to be dead in the water after Disney's previous rejection.
Last year, Adam Driver suddenly revealed details of the top-secret production, which would have been directed by Steven Soderbergh.
“We took it to [then-Disney CEO] Bob Iger and [Disney Entertainment chairman] Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver told AP News.
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In a statement, Soderbergh said, "I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it."
Next up for Driver is a villainous franchise role of a very different kind – as Mister Sinister in Marvel's new X-Men movie. Driver recorded a video message for fans at D23 as the cast was unveiled.
Over on the Star Wars side, a Starfighter teaser was shown behind closed doors. Luckily for you, we were there and have an exclusive description.
For more, check out all the latest news on the upcoming Star Wars movies and upcoming Marvel movies in the works.