A Star Wars fan might have figured out a way the Emperor's return in The Rise of Skywalker makes total sense with Return of the Jedi

One Star Wars fan might have figured out a way the Emperor's return in The Rise of Skywalker actually makes total sense with Return of the Jedi – though, not everyone seems convinced.
"Do you think Palpatine was on the Death Star ready to 'die' since he was sure he could be brought back on Exegol? He wanted Luke to kill him and turn to the dark side?" they question on Reddit.
"Ok so, do you think Palpatine wasn't really worried about dying? Because he had clones on Exegol. Means when he's wanted Luke to kill him, he means it? Even if Vader didn't stop Luke, Palpatine makes no effort to move or dodge. Making me think he really did want to turn Luke to the dark. It also puts Vader's action in a new light. Instead of protecting Palaptine, he's saving his son from falling to the dark…"
In The Rise of Skywalker, it's revealed that Palpatine had a backup plan in the case of his death, involving returning in a clone of himself. So, it would make total sense for him to be okay with the idea of dying in Return of the Jedi.
However, other fans aren't really convinced. "No, I think they didn't think this through when they brought him back. Whether it's Canon or Legends," says one. "That scream he lets out when he falls to his death doesn't sound like the scream of someone where everything goes as planned."
"No. He wanted a new apprentice and was working to turn Luke to the dark side to replace Vader," says someone else.
"I don't believe he thought he was going to die. I think Luke's line to him is the reality here. 'Your overconfidence is your weakness,'" says another person. "Palpatine thought he had already won, that Luke was going to turn, he could finally replace Vader, and the Rebellion was going to be crushed. In his mind, his victory was a foregone conclusion. Sure, he had his backup plans like Exegol, but I think he was just being a cocky bastard here."
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"No. He just wanted to pit father against son and take the victor as his apprentice," agrees another fan.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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