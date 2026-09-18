Loki star Tom Hiddleston has a lot of love for Star Wars: "It's a very early introduction to moral clarity and the balance of goodness and love in the universe"

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"I guess that's what the force is all about"

Marvel timeline: Tom Hiddleston looking straight ahead during season 1 of the Marvel series Loki.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Tom Hiddleston is just about one of the most charming talents in Hollywood, even when it comes to being thrown a curveball on the red carpet that quickly caught him off guard. In a recent interview, the man who has given us Loki for over a decade was asked how the other mega sci-fi franchise, Star Wars, has inspired who he is today. Pausing for thought, the newly appointed God of Stories gave a brilliant answer that sums up precisely what the franchise from far, far away is all about.

"I love those films," he told Nick Busters. "I loved them as a child. I suppose if I’m honest, it’s a very early introduction to moral clarity and the balance of goodness and love in the universe. I guess that's what the force is all about."

Asking Tom Hiddleston how Star Wars inspired him, at the Tenzing red carpet at Tiff 2026 - YouTube Asking Tom Hiddleston how Star Wars inspired him, at the Tenzing red carpet at Tiff 2026 - YouTube
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With such an interesting and well-thought-out response about Star Wars and its impact, it's a wonder why Hiddleston has never made the jump to hyperspace and taken up a role somewhere in the franchise. The new era brought everyone from Oscar Isaac to Max von Sydow, and even made time for Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig to wear Stormtrooper suits.

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Could Hiddleston take on a role in the franchise if he were offered a gig somewhere in the world of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and company? It's a hypothetical that has been thrown at the star before, and he had nothing but excitement about the idea.

"Goodness, I hadn’t thought of that. I mean, yeah, sure," Hiddleston told Digital Spy back in 2017. "I’m a huge fan, especially of the first three, because I grew up watching Star Wars: A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. So, absolutely, yeah. It would depend on the story and the character and things."

As it stands, Star Wars: Starfighter, from director Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is the only big project from that world on the way, and we haven't seen any sign of Hiddleston turning up in it. For now, we’ll just have to settle for him making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, where he'll be potentially facing off against Doctors of Doom as opposed to Dark Lords of the Sith. For more info on Star Wars, check out our guide to every upcoming Star Wars movie and television show on the way.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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