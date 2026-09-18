Superman star confirms the Gorilla Grodd TV show takes place before the events of Man of Tomorrow

When Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters next year, it'll bring with it (presumably) fully fledged Green Lantern John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), fresh off the show Lanterns. He won't be the only character getting his own show making an appearance, though, as Superman's best friend, Jimmy Olsen, will also have one, even if it has Gorilla Grodd's name on it and not his.
The People v. Gorilla Grodd is an upcoming show set for release on HBO Max and will be shot like a true-crime docuseries, hosted by Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo). Naturally, with the DC Universe on such a busy schedule, fans have been wondering where in the timeline it'll take place, and thankfully Gisondo has cleared things up. Kind of.
"I think it’s somewhere before the events of the movies [Superman and Man of Tomorrow]," the actor theorized to Screen Rant before seemingly correcting himself. "I think it's sort of somewhere in between the two. I don't know, I should probably know the answer. I think the idea is it's kind of like, almost adjacent to this main timeline but before the events of the second movie." So no scenes of him rushing off to interview a talking gorilla in Man of Tomorrow, then? Got it.
By the sounds of things, that seems like a good route to take. The People vs. Gorilla Grodd feels like perhaps one of the wildest live-action entries in the DCU, with Olsen and a team of journalists trying to review Grodd’s prison sentencing after being charged with his father’s murder in Gorilla City. Was he innocent, or was the super-intelligent fella just being a really bad ape, after all?
Joining Gisondo will be Jimmy Tatro, who will play Grodd, along with some Daily Planet familiars. Beck Bennet will star as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover is Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce will be back as the scene-chewing star and editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, Perry White.
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There's no confirmed release date set for the show just yet, mind. It's currently filming though while Man of Tomorrow has wrapped. So even if it does take place before, our money is that it will release after. To find out more about what's going on with the future plans for the studio, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and TV shows.
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