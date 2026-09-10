Thanks to leaked photos, DC fans think the ape on set of The People v. Gorilla Grodd is a different character altogether

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Comic book fans think that might be King Solomon instead

King Solomon in Terrific Tales
(Image credit: DC Comics)

The People Vs. Gorilla Grodd, a mockumentary based on the DC comic of the same name, has begun filming and set leaks are abound. Some DC fans, however, aren't convinced that the gorilla we've seen in the photos is the titular gorilla on trial.

There have been many leaked set photos, from a gorilla in some '80s-style garb to that same gorilla in a graduation gown to even dancing in a tuxedo. Reactions to the first look at the film have been mixed, to say the least, but one fan posited a theory that the costumed gorilla may be the DC character King Solomon instead.

The fan pointed out that King Solomon frequently wore clothes, something that Grodd does not do in the comics, and that James Gunn has already mentioned the specific comic starring King Solomon on social media, going so far as to call it a direct influence on Superman and DC overall. The on-set gorilla also appears to be wearing the exact same outfit King Solomon wore in the comics.

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"I think they're two random Gorillas who know Grodd, and were called to participate in the documentary, talking about him," another fan posited.

"I think either Grodd hired Solomon to fill in for him in public or Solomon is a symbol of gorillas coming into society," said another.

In my opinion, it's highly likely that modern day audiences don't want to see a naked gorilla on screen and that putting Grodd in regular clothes humanizes him just a bit... but only time will tell.

The People v Gorilla Grodd does not yet have a release date. For more of what's on the way, check out our guide to upcoming DC movies and shows.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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