A new Lanterns theory suggests that Hal Jordan might not be dead after all, and it's all down to Zoe

The ongoing question of who the Manhunter is in Lanterns has seemingly been answered in the latest episode. At the end of episode 4, Hal Jordan and John Stewart aired their suspicions that Zoe Macon is the alien they've been looking for.
It's long been suspected that Zoe could be the Manhunter. Ever since her introduction in episode 1, there's been something off about the character and her unusual family. This only became more obvious in episode 4 when she seemingly faked her own death after a string of strange behavior.
However, some fans think that even though she is the imposter alien, that doesn't necessarily mean she's bad. In fact, it's been suggested that she may have even helped Hal Jordan and John Stewart save the whole of Rushville.
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"Well, the theory is that indeed Zoe is the manhunter, but the town protects her because she's really not bad; she helps and heals the town," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "The real villain is the Guardian. Zoe takes the form of Hal Jordan and is killed so that Jordan and Stewart can stop the Guardian."
This was taken one step further by another viewer, who suggested this is why we see John shedding a tear over the body back at the end of episode 1. Indeed, there's certainly no love lost between him and Hal, so it felt quite unusual to see his emotion at his former mentor's death.
If it is really the Guardian that is the big bad, that will be a pretty huge twist for the DC series. We're at the halfway point of the show now, so we'll have to follow along to see just how this all plays out.
Read our Lanterns release schedule guide so you don't miss a moment, as well as our Lanterns review for why you should be watching the show.
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