Here's Replay's August winners: some comforting words in Call of Duty and a flying Red Dead gator

August's GamesRadar Replay winners feature a perfectly timed disaster in Call of Duty multiplayer, and an alligator in Red Dead Redemption 2 that took a look at physics and said 'nah'. Both win a $/£250 Amazon Voucher for capturing the moment, and it could be you next time!
Replay is all about you sending us your most impressive clips every month for the chance to win one of two $/£250 Amazon voucher prizes. It can be funny, amazing, weird - the only real rule is it's got to make people stop and say 'what?!'
The two prizes are split between one for the best clip overall from any game, and one for the best Theme of the Month clip, and that theme for September is "Speed". We share all the best clips on the site and across our socials channels - so if you want the world to see your achievements, accidents or discoveries, let us know! (You can have a credit to wherever you want, or stay anonymous.)
If you want a chance of winning the September prize then submit your clips via the big orange button below. You can send in anything from gameplay or a stream - a funny moment, an amazing clip, a weird bug, or just some good chat.
Remember, there are two $/£250 Amazon Vouchers to be won - one for the best video overall, and another for our speed Theme of the Month.
This month's overall Replay winner is this beautifully timed Call of Duty killstreak accident during a pep talk.
We've rarely seen more perfect comedic timing and context is everything here as... well, you can see.
And for our August Theme, which was animals, this physics-defying alligator takes the prize. There so much to unpack here: the graceful flight, the escape, the fact it was all an elaborate distraction John never saw coming.
If you want to see what the Replay community has contributed already, then take a look below:
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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