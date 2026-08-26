Every NPC in Cyberpunk 2077-style shooter No Law "can be killed," though devs say maybe you shouldn't: "Death is always permanent"

News
By
Published

"If you take out every single weapon vendor in the city, you no longer have a way to buy guns"

A screenshot shows a landlord holding an ice cream cone in the game No Law
(Image credit: Neon Giant)

Upcoming cyberpunk shooter No Law is all about letting you play in a world that reacts to your choices, though that doesn't mean you should push that to the fullest. For example, you could kill every NPC you come across, but that would make life very difficult.

Speaking about the game as part of an interview with the Future Games Show at Gamescom, Neon Giant delves into the studio's approach to designing the NPCs that populate its world.

"Every single NPC in the game can be killed," one developer says. "Not saying you should. But death is always permanent. So, if you kill a shop owner, a shop is pretty much effed and has to close down. Because there's no staff around."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Another adds: "If you take out every single weapon vendor in the city, you no longer have a way to buy guns."

Now, we all know what players are like. Neon Giant clearly does too. Considering that going on an NPC killing spree "can definitely put you in certain predicaments," the developers have added a fail-safe that will warn you that you're about to kill a crucial NPC who won't be able to help out if you put 'em in the ground.

Of course, if you really must, you can still go right ahead. "That's our way of saying, 'it's your responsibility now," a developer says. "You can't go on Reddit and say 'I don't know what to do.'"

Think of it this way. You're free to do as you'd like, but you're also free to live with the consequences.

No Law is due to hit PC and consoles next year.

If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. FGS
    1
    Star Wars Galactic Racer devs explain the different speeders you'll be taking round the tracks
  2. 2
    Unleash the power of Gun Fu as you fight AI and search for your brother in SPINE, releasing Summer 2027
  3. 3
    Start your own doomsday cult and recruit followers with up to three friends in darkly comedic JOIN US
  4. 4
    Graveyard Keeper 2 gets a release date and it's just around the corner
  5. 5
    Serious Sam: Shatterverse takes Sam to the multiverse with an exclusive look at even more Doom-like arcade FPS carnage in a new trailer