The Expanse RPG gets even more Mass Effect with choices that “define the character you play,” devs say, but you only have “one chance to stay on everyone’s good side”

Player choice is a time-honored part of sci-fi action-RPGs, going back to the likes of Deus Ex, through the genre-defining Mass Effect trilogy, and now The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is joining those ranks. In the latest post about the upcoming game, developer Owlcat Games chats how what you choose will change the complexion of the narrative.
The team points out that people saw one possible fork in the road in the Beta, but what "players have not seen is just how far that decision ripples."
Essentially, you have to pick whether to defend your space station, or give it up to roving mercenaries. The immediate effect is how much combat you'll see, but there'll be further ramifications down the road.
"Later, you may meet the families of station personnel and see for yourself how your one decision has affected them," Owlcat Games writes. "The consequences can even reach the people behind the unauthorized raid - especially if your actions allowed the situation on the station to spiral beyond their control."
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn | Official Gameplay Trailer | Xbox Partner Preview 2026 - YouTube
This spills out into cast dynamics, too, and not just in terms of romance. Young crewmate Polly is used as an example, because you have to choose who she'll shadow, and that can have a pretty profound impact on her.
"Polly may become a cautious hacker, a capable engineer, or pursue a career in medicine," the post says. "The mentor you choose will shape not only her abilities, but also who she will become."
This will no doubt be space catnip to the ears of Mass Effect fans who're waiting for Mass Effect 5 - even if this is very much its own kind of game. The deeper and more complex the choices, the better, to be honest. Owlcat then takes a second to highlight the political aspects here.
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"How you deal with Earth, Mars, and the Belt ultimately affects how their stories unfold, including the fates of important characters," the devs say. "Building a strong relationship with a faction can also open up unique rewards, including exclusive items and a faction-specific quest. Those relationships can even pay off during missions, with factions potentially providing direct support."
This Trekkie is apprehensive, but you're saying a lot of the right things, Owlcat, and I admire that much. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is due out in the back half of 2027. Plenty of time to ponder how you might or might not ruin your save.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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