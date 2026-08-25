Mass Effect-like RPG Exodus finally gets a release date, and it's not that far away

Archetype Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast have released a new trailer at Gamescom for their upcoming sci-fi RPG Exodus, confirming it'll release on April 7, 2027.
While surprises are a major part of Opening Night Live, one game we knew we'd be seeing more of during the Geoff Keighley-led showcase was Exodus, a Mass Effect-like RPG which is the debut title by Archetype Entertainment – a studio comprised of talent from Naughty Dog, Halo Studios, EA, and crucially, BioWare. However, I'm more sold on the game now after getting a closer look at Salt, one of the companions who just so happens to also be an octopus.
The Exodus Gamescom trailer showed Salt's combat capabilities, with the mech-piloting cephalopod serving as a sniper who can disorient enemies with ink, covering Jun as they traverse the battlefield. Plus, we got some backstory for the Octopus which got me a bit emotional.
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Alongside more Salt, the trailer introduced Emrys – which a press release describes as "a member of the Deva, an enigmatic Celestial species defined by many consciousnesses." Emrys is set to take on a support role for the party by "launching Remnant Orbs that drain and weaken enemies while feeding the stolen power back into Jun as protection."
However, more crucially, almost three years after the game was first revealed, Archetype Entertainment has announced that the RPG will launch on April 7, 2027, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (on Steam and the Epic Games Store).
Archetype has also announced that there will be incentives to wishlist the game, with the 1 million and 1.5 million wishlist marks unlocking cosmetic outfits for Jun and companions, respectively.
Check out our Exodus preview hub, where we report on hands-on gameplay and developer access to the upcoming space sci-fi RPG
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