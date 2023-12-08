Exodus is a new time-dilating RPG from Halo, The Last of Us, and Baldur's Gate veterans that oozes Mass Effect energy

Exodus is a new game from the BioWare RPG veterans that brought us games like Mass Effect, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Baldur's Gate 2.

Announced at The Game Awards, Exodus comes from Archetype Entertainment, a new studio led by James Ohlen, Chad Robertson, and Chris King. Between them, they've got decades of experience on some of the best RPGs of all time, and Ohlen in particular worked at BioWare from his days as lead designer on the original Baldur's Gate , through its sequel, KOTOR, Jade Empire, and Neverwinter Nights.

Now, the trio has collated a group of developers from BioWare, Naughty Dog, and 343 to create Exodus, a single-player action adventure RPG. There's a definite taste of Mass Effect from the first story trailer - from the visuals to the FTL gates reminiscent of the Mass Relays, the sci-fi setting of Exodus should be familiar to fans of its founders' work.

Exodus' narrative gets a little more timey-wimey than Mass Effect's did, however. In an introduction to the game ahead of tonight's debut, Robertson described how the story will focus on characters known as Travellers, who use near-light speed to explore space. Drawing on Einstein's Special Theory of Relativity and reminiscent of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, Exodus will see those characters experience time far more slowly than the loved ones they leave behind, and you'll see the impact of the choices you make months, years, or even decades down the line.

Robertson also explained how the developers that Archetype has recruited to help build Exodus will underpin its main pillars. With its BioWare DNA, the studio is well-served to create meaningful RPG choices, but Halo veterans from 343 Industries are building a focus on combat. Wielding a mysterious weapon known as the Orion Gauntlet, you'll be able to "choose how you fight" in strategic, tactical combat wielding powerful alien tech.

Exodus promises significant player choice, and classic RPG progression, including romance with a set of very alien-looking companions that Robertson says are critical to all aspects of the story. Veterans of Naughty Dog, the third major studio that Robertson and Ohlen highlighted, will bring those characters to life thanks to their experience creating what Ohlen describes as some of the best cinematics in the industry.

There's no word on a release date for Exodus at this point, but Archetype did confirm that it'll be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and Epic. The studio also outlined a Founders Program, which offers in-game cosmetic rewards to anyone who signs up with their email. Those who sign up this week will even have the chance to participate in a Q+A with Archetypes devs to learn more about the game. You can find out more at Exodusgame.com .

