Mass Effect 5 director reacts to The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, a new sci-fi action RPG reminiscent of BioWare's own beloved series: "Looking pretty awesome"

As Summer Game Fest 2025 wraps up, developers and fans alike are looking back at some of the showcase's highlights – including BioWare lead Michael Gamble, who is now sharing his thoughts on The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an upcoming game reminiscent of Mass Effect.

Gamble, who is currently directing Mass Effect 5, seemingly likes the look of Owlcat Games' new sci-fi action RPG. Responding to the upcoming title's debut trailer in an online post, the lead praises the developers and what he's seen of the game so far: "Looking pretty awesome, Owlcat Games!"

It's a wholesome interaction between the Mass Effect director and the studio behind CRPG gems like Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Looking pretty awesome, @OwlcatGames ! https://t.co/aExzlRX6WOJune 8, 2025

The response from Gamble is especially refreshing to see, as Yuliya Chernenko, game design producer on The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, recently revealed in a press release that the Mass Effect series is indeed one of the major inspirations driving Owlcat Games' production of the new action RPG. "The original Mass Effect trilogy was absolutely an inspiration to the team," said the producer, going on to dub the games "iconic" in her statement.

"It was iconic for the Xbox 360 generation of gamers," continued Chernenko. "Many of us first played it in our teenage years, and it left a lasting impression. We are building on that legacy and expanding what players anticipate from this experience. Our story is deeply rooted in hard science fiction – one of the core reasons The Expanse universe resonates so well with its fans. The combat reflects the standards of modern action gameplay."

Much like in Mass Effect, Chernenko also explained that The Expanse: Osiris Reborn's own narrative "emphasizes political tension and moral complexity." And yes, just as there was in BioWare's beloved series, "there's romance too."



Searching for more new games to wishlist? Here's a full rundown of the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule to look back on for a better idea of what happened when.