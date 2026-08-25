Ananta release date places the free-to-play anime take on GTA in January 2027, just 2 months after Rockstar's GTA 6

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Ananta
(Image credit: NetEase Games)

It's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, which means we're getting a first look at a plethora of new titles and various sneak peeks at those we've already been looking forward to – including Ananta.

In case you've not seen Ananta out in the wild before, it's a free-to-play open-world anime-style game (say that three times fast, eh?) with some heavy GTA vibes that mark it as an action-packed adventure fans of Rockstar's own beloved series won't want to miss – and it turns out it's arriving sooner than expected.

As per its new trailer showcased at Gamescom 2026, in fact, the Ananta release date is January 2027... just two months after GTA 6 drops on November 19 this year. Although developer Naked Rain and publisher NetEase Games don't provide us with a specific launch day or time just yet, that's still a pretty solid little window.

Plus, it's not all that far off now – only five months, give or take, in fact, depending on what particular date Ananta releases come January of next year.

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As for the gameplay itself, it looks just as Grand Thefto Auto-y as ever, with high-speed vehicle chases, high-speed combat, and high-speed vehicular... flying?! There's a lot going on, honestly, but I'm locked in.

The anime aesthetic is eye-catching, too, if I do say so myself. The characters are all gorgeous, the outfits are peak, and the world design is impressive (from what we can see so far, anyway – and I'm not the only one loving it all, judging by the comments.

"Holy," reads one, "that’s so peak!" Another person exclaims, "I HAVEN'T FELT THIS HAPPY IN SO LONG. LET'S GOOO!"

Here's hoping it arrives sooner rather than later in January, as it's evident we all can't wait to get our hands on it – and, thankfully, it'll be on PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile platforms.

Searching for even more to look forward to? Here's our handy roundup of the most exciting new games coming this year and beyond to wishlist.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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