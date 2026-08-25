4A Games resurfaced at Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2026 with a brand new look at Metro 2039. The latest trailer was designed to give a little more insight into the plight of the Stranger, the protagonist we'll be controlling throughout this long-awaited return to hell. But it's difficult to ignore everything else contained within this sneak peek at the story-driven shooter's development – it looks absolutely stunning, and a genuine evolution over 2019's Metro Exodus.
Putting the absurd visual fidelity that 4A is capturing here to one side for a second, this new Metro 2039 trailer also gave us a better feel for what a return to the claustrophobic tunnels and irradiated ruins of Moscow will really mean. We see lived-in stations in decay, a populace buckling under the weight of fascistic propaganda, and plenty of new tools to help the Stranger survive this journey.
METRO 2039 | Gameplay Trailer - Renegade (4K) - YouTube
Pay close attention and you'll see a few new items on display. There's a gas-powered blowtorch which can be used to access barricaded areas above ground, a UV lamp which appears to aid in exploration, the tease of a blueprint system for weapon parts and upgrades, and monsters who have suffered further mutation in the four years since Artyom set out for new horizons. These new items join the breaching charges which were glimpsed in a trailer earlier this year, indicating that exploration is still being highly encouraged despite the more linear structure of 2039 versus the open-ended environments of Metro Exodus.
Speaking of Exodus, this new Metro 2039 trailer teases that in-field weapon customization is returning, letting you swap out key attachments such as barrel, stocks, and sights straight from your backpack. Also returning are some of the more overt paranormal phenomena that was present through Metro 2033 and Last Light – it wouldn't be a return to the Metro system without the Dark Ones making their presence known, after all.
It's another impressive showing for Metro 2039. The attention to detail is astounding, so too are little touches to familiar objects. Watch carefully for fluid reload animations on some of your favorite returning weapons; the intricate adjustments of hands as the Breacher is checked for radiation signals and filter timings; and the way 4A has retained that heavy movement and tactile approach to every interaction that helped define the quality and immersion of the original trilogy.
What's better still is that developer 4A Games and publisher Plaion have confirmed that Metro 2039 is still on-track to release in February 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Here's hoping that wide window becomes a firmer date soon, because I honestly can't stand the wait any longer.
Metro 2039 is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X as one of the most anticipated new games of 2027.
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Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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