The Metroidvania I've wanted for 3 years is finally out next year, and it looks like Mexican Castlevania: "Alucard's suit is like 90% of a mariachi suit already"

I first caught wind of Mariachi Legends almost three years ago. I'm the furthest thing from a Metroidvania sicko there is, but I just couldn't resist this one for one big reason: Mexican food. Mariachi Legends is heavily inspired by Mexican folklore and prominently features traditional Mexican cuisine, and just like that it's been on my radar ever since. Now, it has a release date: April 27, 2027.
A new trailer for Mariachi Legends debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and the game looks better than ever. The pixel art continues to massage my eyeballs with idyllic representations of bustling Mexican street markets and traditional architecture, combat animations look slick as all hell, and once again, the food. I am so hungry after watching this trailer, and I'm so happy it's Taco Tuesday.
Kyle Bosman, the host of today's pre-show, caught up with Mariachi Legends creative director Miguel Hasson following the trailer's debut, and Hasson opened up a little about the inspirations behind a Mexican folklore-inspired Metroidvania, saying "Alucard's suit is like 90% of a mariachi suit already," and you know what, fair play to him.
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I'm also fascinated by the story of the real-life Mexican town that inspired Mariachi Legends. Hasson says his mother is from a town called Mascota, which in 2015 was declared a Pueblo Mágico, or magic town, a place in Mexico of deep cultural importance. Hasson says Mariachi Legends will be the first time any such place has been adapted for games, which is just really, really special.
Finally, to bring things full circle, Hasson says the cooking element allows you to concoct beautiful Mexican dishes that will make you "ridiculously overpowered" when you enter boss fights. I can't say I feel particularly OP after stuffing my face full of tamales and birria, but damn it if my soul isn't happy.
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