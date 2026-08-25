Nodusfall looks more like Monster Hunter and Elden Ring than the usual games from creator and Genshin Impact studio Hoyoverse

Weavers are shown using bows, greatswords, what looks like a longsword (a normal-sized one, not a Monster Hunter-sized one), and some form of magic. One spell seems to revive allies, while another turns the player into a divine being themselves.
In what seems like a scripted sequence, two players team up to land a finishing blow on the dragon mount of a boss. The bosses shown in the trailer have drawn comparisons to Elden Ring enemies like Hoarah Loux, Malenia, as well as Dark Souls 3's Nameless King. Other creatures shown include (what I'm calling) a horned lion, ninetailed fox spirit, armored bear, a fiery archdemon, Fiery Archdemon Deluxe, and an especially feral hog.
Nodusfall World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube
Hoyoverse has been dabbling in more realistic art styles in recent projects and job listings, ditching anime for a new MMO called Genesis. Nodusfall looks to be in the same vein, with a detailed fantasy look that's closer to the likes of disguised boss rush Elden Ring Nightreign than the likes of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, or Zenless Zone Zero.
The question hanging over every Hoyoverse game, no matter how cool it may look, is how it will be monetized. Everything the company touches turns to gacha in some way or another, and it affects everything from storytelling to progression systems. I'd love nothing more than to see Hoyo put its gacha bucks and design experience toward a traditional premium game, but I won't hold my breath.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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