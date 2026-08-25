Here's how to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom

News
By
Published

As well as the other FGS shows, straight from Germany

FGS Gamescom 2026
(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show is set to return next week, so here's how you can watch all of the shows that are coming to you from Koln, Germany.

First up is the Future Games Show at Gamescom. The main event, this one is hosted by Resident Evil Requiem's Leon and Grace, Nick Apostolides and Angela Sant'Albano. With more than 40 games to show off, including 13 world premiers - including Tides of Annihilation, Onimusha: Way of the Samurai, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, and many more, make sure not to miss it. That's taking place on Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST.

FGS Live from Gamescom will follow directly after the main show. Hosted by the FGS team, it'll offer even more reveals and news direct from the Koelnmesse convention centre, including a ne w look at Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, and co-op viral sensation We Are So Cooked.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

A few days later, FGS Best of Gamescom will return at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST on Sunday, August 30, showing off the best of the games from the show floor and going over the week's biggest announcements, as well as a few more exclusive interviews.

You can catch all three shows om Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, right here on GamesRadar+, PCGamer, Gamespot, or on the ESR Gaming Network,as well as on Ginx TV in the UK. You can also watch out for co-streams from your favorite streamers across all major streaming platforms.

TOPICS
Ali Jones
Ali Jones
Managing Editor, News

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. NES
    1
    $50,000 NES collection stolen from 40-year collector who was going to use it to pay for his grandkids' college: "I don't think I will ever collect another thing again in my life"
  2. 2
    Original Halo art director "may disagree" with some Campaign Evolved "creative decisions," but says "I’m rooting for the team and for Halo"
  3. 3
    Razer just dropped a PC setup's worth of Xbox accessories that still cost less than the rumored price of the 25th anniversary Series X
  4. 4
    With a sequel coming, this Pokemon-like RPG inspired by Evangelion is free to keep on Steam and has already been claimed over 1 million times
  5. 5
    Avengers: Endgame Encore trailer relives Marvel's greatest cinematic moment and promises "exclusive look" at Doomsday