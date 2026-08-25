Here's how to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom

The Future Games Show is set to return next week, so here's how you can watch all of the shows that are coming to you from Koln, Germany.
First up is the Future Games Show at Gamescom. The main event, this one is hosted by Resident Evil Requiem's Leon and Grace, Nick Apostolides and Angela Sant'Albano. With more than 40 games to show off, including 13 world premiers - including Tides of Annihilation, Onimusha: Way of the Samurai, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, and many more, make sure not to miss it. That's taking place on Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST.
FGS Live from Gamescom will follow directly after the main show. Hosted by the FGS team, it'll offer even more reveals and news direct from the Koelnmesse convention centre, including a ne w look at Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, and co-op viral sensation We Are So Cooked.
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A few days later, FGS Best of Gamescom will return at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST on Sunday, August 30, showing off the best of the games from the show floor and going over the week's biggest announcements, as well as a few more exclusive interviews.
You can catch all three shows om Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, right here on GamesRadar+, PCGamer, Gamespot, or on the ESR Gaming Network,as well as on Ginx TV in the UK. You can also watch out for co-streams from your favorite streamers across all major streaming platforms.
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