How to beat the How to Fish Piranha boss

To defeat the How to Fish Giant Piranha boss you need to come prepared with adequate firepower and good movement and awareness. This is quite a significant step up from the How to Fish Spider Crab fight, as this big fish is a lot harder to kill and flops all over the place – I should also mention that it spits out regular piranhas too that also try to chomp you. If you're struggling to beat this boss, let me explain the best strategy for taking it down.
How to defeat the Piranha
Before you even begin the Piranha boss fight in How to Fish, it's best to have an upgraded shotgun on you. It costs $150 and then you need to pay an additional $90 in total for three ammo upgrades, and there's an optional $140 laser sight upgrade too (dynamite fishing is by far the quickest way of getting enough money). Once you're equipped, get some How to Fish Leeches and reel in the Giant Piranha!
While the shotgun is very powerful, getting close to the Giant Piranha to deal maximum damage isn't without risk, so outmanoeuvring this boss is key. The Piranha isn't especially fast and can be kited around quite easily, so the best strategy is to sprint away from it, turn around and blast it with both barrels, then run away again as you reload. If the Piranha is far enough away that you can reload on the spot and fire another two shots, even better.
Use this method as you run around the grassy area of the island that doesn't have any trees and is away from the cabin as you'll always be able to see the Piranha and will know where to run. It also means you'll have a good view of all the smaller piranhas this boss spits out, which are significantly less threatening unless several attack at once. It's therefore a good idea to shoot these whenever you have a chance to thin their numbers, then pick a few up and eat them to heal if needed.
Repeat the above strategy of alternating between running away in loops and using your shotgun and you'll eventually kill the Giant Piranha boss, causing it to explode into bloody chunks. You can feed/sell these chunks to the captain for some money and then you need to give the Giant Piranha Skeleton to the captain's daughter to progress. She'll update your radar with the location of island three. But before you leave, I strongly recommend getting the Big Motor upgrade for the boat if you haven't already!
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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