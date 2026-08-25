How to get Leeches in How to Fish

Finding Leeches in How to Fish is essential as you won't be getting off the second island without them. Like the empty beer can necessary for baiting the How to Fish Spider Crab, you need these Leeches to make a special bait type that will lure in this island's boss – a bloody massive piranha. The problem is that they appear as tiny black lines that are very easy to miss. But here's how you can reliably find Leeches in How to Fish and eventually progress beyond island two.
Where to find How to Fish Leeches
Leeches are found on the ground of the second island, usually hidden in the grass. The best way to get Leeches that I found was to wander around the perimeter of the main island looking all over the ground for Leech button prompts, letting me pick one up.
This is a lot easier than it sounds because the island is tiny and the prompts aren’t difficult to find. I also found that Leeches tend to be relatively clustered together like the Clams on the first island, so if you find one, there's probably another nearby. They also occasionally wriggle onto the dirt path from the central cabin and are much easier to spot there since there's no grass to hide them.
Either way, once you've got three Leeches, feed them all to the captain's daughter and she'll hand you one Leech Bait (it's best not to think about the implications of this). Then all you need to do is equip your fishing rod, make sure you've got the Leech Bait selected, and cast off. Slowly reel in the bait and the How to Fish Giant Piranha should eventually grab on, starting the second major boss fight. Bear in mind that if you die during this fight, you'll have to find more Leeches to make more bait and summon the piranha again.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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