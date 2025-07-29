How to get Lingonberry Leather in Grounded 2

Lingonberry Leather in Grounded 2 is a higher tier of crafting material that, though useless on its own, can be used to make high-grade armor and equipment upgrades that firmly cement the player's presence in the second act of the game. Grounded 2 pushes players to obtain this important resource, but gives no easy clue about where it's found and where you should start looking. By this point in the game you've probably been out looking for Grounded 2 Blueberry Leather, and in most cases the principle of getting Lingonberry Leather is the same, with two important distinctions: the fact that it grows in different locations, and that you'll need a better tier of axe to harvest it.

Lingonberry locations in Grounded 2

Lingonberries in Grounded 2 are reliably found at the Northern Border of the map in Pine Hill. Specifically, you need to go into the hedge along the park border. Some Lingonberries will have fallen, others will need to be knocked down with weapon attacks, but the bush is full of them (as well as some pests like Larvae). There's also a fair amount of Grounded 2 Acorns around this location too, if you need them.

However, you'll need a level 2 axe! Unlike Blueberries, which can be chopped up by a Level 1 axe, your Omni-Tool will need an upgrade to a level above that point. Make sure you're ready to go accordingly – and depending on how far away your base is, make sure you're equipped with one of the Grounded 2 mounts so it doesn't take you forever.

How to get Lingonberry Leather

Lingonberry Chunks in Grounded 2 are converted into Lingonberry Leather in the exact same way that Blueberries can be, though you need to analyze them first. If you need a refresher, these are the two methods.

Take it to a Workbench. Three Lingonberry Chunks can be transformed into one piece of Leather via your workbench. It's immediate, but pretty wasteful compared to the alternative.

Three Lingonberry Chunks can be transformed into one piece of Leather via your workbench. It's immediate, but pretty wasteful compared to the alternative. Hang chunks on a Jerky Rack. Though a rack can only hold three objects at a time and it takes several in-game hours, hanging Lingonberry Chunks converts them into Leather at a one-to-one ratio.

