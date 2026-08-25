RollerCoaster Tycoon finally gets another chance as Atari hands the reins to the indie studio behind a zoo management game with 90% positive Steam reviews

Atari has just announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks, a new take on the beloved management series, during Gamescom Opening Night Live. This time, the publisher is handing the reins to Springloaded, the indie studio that previously turned the heads of management game fans with Let's Build a Zoo.
RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks is "coming soon" to Steam early access, and the developers are keen to ensure the community is involved in making this one right.
"We have a tremendous legacy to uphold, beginning with Chris Sawyer's original RollerCoaster Tycoon in 1999," the devs say on the game's Steam page. "We hope, with your support, we can build a game that continues to build on the brilliance of the series, taking what worked in those classic games and pairing it with surprising new twists and modern sensibilities."
The devs certainly have plenty to prove. The first two games are among the biggest titans in management game history, and maintain devoted followings to this day. While RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 was decently well-received at launch, it didn't build nearly the same legacy, and, well... the less said about the past couple of decades for RollerCoaster Tycoon.
Atari has been willing to hand its vast array of IP over to indie devs in recent years to solid results. Springloaded has done a solid job of proving its bona fides with Let's Build a Zoo, which has 90% positive reviews on Steam. Here's hoping the studio can build something even better for RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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