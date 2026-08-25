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King Legacy codes (August 2026) for Cash, Gems, EXP boosts, and more

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Codes for King Legacy will help on your adventure as you battle enemies and search for rare fruits

Press shot for King Legacy codes showing a character unsheathing a sword while a huge monster looks on menacingly in the background
(Image credit: Sea King Games)
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King Legacy codes have been around for a long time now, but they are still useful in this popular RPG adventure as you sail the seas fighting pirates, dragons, and other enemies. Your search for a wide range of physical in-game fruits will take you all over the map, so any help is always welcome.

The promos that are currently active provide a variety of benefits, from a significant cash injection and some free stat resets so you can respec your character to a decent period of double EXP earning in this anime-flavored Roblox experience. If you're keen to hunt down that elusive fruit, then these are the codes for King Legacy and how to redeem them.

If you'd prefer some promos that provide rewards for all of your experiences, then we've got the Roblox promo codes covered as well.

All King Legacy codes

The menu used to redeem King Legacy codes

(Image credit: Sea King Games)

The following King Legacy codes can be redeemed in-game:

  • 2MFAV – +1 Refund Stats
  • FREESTATSRESET – +1 Refund Stats
  • RainbowDragon – 100x Gems (Need to have unlocked Rainbow Dragon color before Update 7)
  • DragonColorRefund – 50x Gems (10x Gems if your old color was original red)
  • SKGames – 2x EXP for 30 minutes (Need to join the Sea King Games Roblox group first)
  • WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY – 2x EXP for 30 minutes
  • <3LEEPUNGG – 2x EXP for 30 minutes
  • Peodiz – $100,000
  • DinoxLive – $100,000

There are a decent number of active codes for King Legacy available, though none of them have been released recently. You can use them to get Cash and Gems, as well as stat resets that will get added to your menu. Note that the EXP boost periods stack and they only count down while you are in the game, so you don't need to worry about losing any benefits from them.

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How to redeem King Legacy codes

An arrowing showing how to access the menu to redeem King Legacy codes

(Image credit: Sea King Games)

To redeem King Legacy codes, you first need to tap the Menu icon to the right of the Health bar at the bottom of the screen, then from the row of options that appear above it select the Basket icon to open the Shop. Scroll to the bottom of that menu to find the Enter Code text box, then type in a promo and hit Redeem to receive your reward. Note that codes for King Legacy are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as we've written them in our list.

Expired King Legacy codes

  • FIXEDBUG1003 – 3x Gold Keys
  • Serpent10 – 10x Gems
  • FreePterSpin – 10x Copper Keys
  • EchoOfNine – 1x Gold Key
  • Update8Release – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
  • YT90KCELEBRATION – 5x Fortune Tales
  • YT100KLEGEND – 5x Chronicles Lore
  • FreeQuakeSpin – 10x Copper Keys
  • EchoMelody – 10x Copper Keys
  • RiseOfPhoenix – 1x Iron Key
  • QuakeSurprise – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
  • PvPArenaFun – +1 Refund Stats
  • KioruV2PowerUp – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
  • QuakeTsunamiBoost – +1 Refund Stats
  • DragonColorsUnlocked – 1x Gold Key
  • ThirdSeaAdventures – 25x Gems (Need to have unlocked Third Sea)
  • Halloween2024 – 50x Candies, +1 Refund Stats
  • Update7Release – 2x EXP for 15 mins
  • TelekinesisFruitPower – 1x Iron Key
  • EpicAdventure – +1 Refund Stats

There are plenty of expired King Legacy codes as they've been around for a long time now, but I've included the most recent ones above for reference. While the currently active promos have also been available for a while, don't risk leaving them unclaimed!

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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