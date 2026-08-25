King Legacy codes (August 2026) for Cash, Gems, EXP boosts, and more

King Legacy codes have been around for a long time now, but they are still useful in this popular RPG adventure as you sail the seas fighting pirates, dragons, and other enemies. Your search for a wide range of physical in-game fruits will take you all over the map, so any help is always welcome.
The promos that are currently active provide a variety of benefits, from a significant cash injection and some free stat resets so you can respec your character to a decent period of double EXP earning in this anime-flavored Roblox experience. If you're keen to hunt down that elusive fruit, then these are the codes for King Legacy and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer some promos that provide rewards for all of your experiences, then we've got the Roblox promo codes covered as well.
All King Legacy codes
The following King Legacy codes can be redeemed in-game:
2MFAV – +1 Refund Stats
FREESTATSRESET – +1 Refund Stats
RainbowDragon – 100x Gems (Need to have unlocked Rainbow Dragon color before Update 7)
DragonColorRefund – 50x Gems (10x Gems if your old color was original red)
SKGames – 2x EXP for 30 minutes (Need to join the Sea King Games Roblox group first)
WELCOMETOKINGLEGACY – 2x EXP for 30 minutes
<3LEEPUNGG – 2x EXP for 30 minutes
Peodiz – $100,000
DinoxLive – $100,000
There are a decent number of active codes for King Legacy available, though none of them have been released recently. You can use them to get Cash and Gems, as well as stat resets that will get added to your menu. Note that the EXP boost periods stack and they only count down while you are in the game, so you don't need to worry about losing any benefits from them.
To redeem King Legacy codes, you first need to tap the Menu icon to the right of the Health bar at the bottom of the screen, then from the row of options that appear above it select the Basket icon to open the Shop. Scroll to the bottom of that menu to find the Enter Code text box, then type in a promo and hit Redeem to receive your reward. Note that codes for King Legacy are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as we've written them in our list.
Expired King Legacy codes
FIXEDBUG1003 – 3x Gold Keys
Serpent10 – 10x Gems
FreePterSpin – 10x Copper Keys
EchoOfNine – 1x Gold Key
Update8Release – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
YT90KCELEBRATION – 5x Fortune Tales
YT100KLEGEND – 5x Chronicles Lore
FreeQuakeSpin – 10x Copper Keys
EchoMelody – 10x Copper Keys
RiseOfPhoenix – 1x Iron Key
QuakeSurprise – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
PvPArenaFun – +1 Refund Stats
KioruV2PowerUp – 2x EXP for 15 minutes
QuakeTsunamiBoost – +1 Refund Stats
DragonColorsUnlocked – 1x Gold Key
ThirdSeaAdventures – 25x Gems (Need to have unlocked Third Sea)
Halloween2024 – 50x Candies, +1 Refund Stats
Update7Release – 2x EXP for 15 mins
TelekinesisFruitPower – 1x Iron Key
EpicAdventure – +1 Refund Stats
There are plenty of expired King Legacy codes as they've been around for a long time now, but I've included the most recent ones above for reference. While the currently active promos have also been available for a while, don't risk leaving them unclaimed!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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