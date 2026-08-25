Tides of Annihilation devs confirm Resident Evil Requiem's Grace actor will replace Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star Jennifer English

You can get a taste of Sant'Albano's performance as Gwendolyn in the trailer below. I've gotta say – she sounds a whole lot like Jennifer English here, which I wouldn't have expected after Requiem. But hey, if there's any recent video game performance I've enjoyed as English's turns as Shadowheart and Maelle, it's Sant'Albano believably panicky take on Grace, so I'm certain the role is in good hands.
Tides of Annihilation World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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