Tides of Annihilation devs confirm Resident Evil Requiem's Grace actor will replace Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star Jennifer English

News
By
Published

The rumors are true

Tides of Annihilation
(Image credit: Eclipse Glow Games)

A new trailer for upcoming action game Tides of Annihilation has arrived as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live and confirmed the rumors: Angela Sant'Albano, best known as the voice of Grace Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem, is taking over the role of protagonist Gwendolyn. Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star Jennifer English previously pulled out of the role, citing a "need to take time to rest and properly look after my mental and physical health."

You can get a taste of Sant'Albano's performance as Gwendolyn in the trailer below. I've gotta say – she sounds a whole lot like Jennifer English here, which I wouldn't have expected after Requiem. But hey, if there's any recent video game performance I've enjoyed as English's turns as Shadowheart and Maelle, it's Sant'Albano believably panicky take on Grace, so I'm certain the role is in good hands.

Tides of Annihilation World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Tides of Annihilation World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube
Watch On

This story is developing. Stay with us for more as the Gamescom 2026 schedule rolls on.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. FGS Gamescom 2026
    1
    Here's how to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom
  2. 2
    Horrified: Ravenloft is a slam-dunk for D&D fans, but innovation is starting to be 'mist'
  3. 3
    When Valve killed its Ravenholm game, Arkane founder says "we did not understand" its thinking
  4. 4
    Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter devs "hoping to continue the remakes for a while," studio head says
  5. 5
    King Legacy codes (August 2026) and how to redeem them for Cash, Gems, EXP boosts, and more