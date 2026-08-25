Warlock, the next big D&D game to come after Baldur's Gate 3, just showed off nearly 10 minutes of its Dragon's Dogma-style gameplay – and I can't wait to play next year

Tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 showcase brought many an intriguing reveal and sneak peek – including a nearly ten-minute long look at Warlock, the next big Dungeons & Dragons-inspired video game to come after Baldur's Gate 3.
Late last year, D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast unveiled that it was working on a new open-world game dubbed Warlcok – a game that features none other than Tasha, the archmage and demonologist you might recognize from various adventures in the Forgotten Realms.
Although we've not seen too much of it since, the brand-new trailer highlighted today at Gamescom 2026 provides us with a solid eight minutes of Warlock – and I can't get enough.
Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons - Official Gameplay Reveal - YouTube
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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