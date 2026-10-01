Despite just starring in Spider-Noir, Nicolas Cage has some strong words for "50-plus" actors putting on "ridiculous outfits" in the MCU

Nicolas Cage had some strong words for the MCU and its stars in a recent fan convention appearance. It seems the legendary actor, who recently starred in comic book show Spider-Noir, is feeling some familiar superhero fatigue with Marvel's output.
Speaking at Fan Expo Dallas (H/T The Independent), he was asked about the MCU. “It started out, in my view, terrific," Cage replied. "Some of the early stories were marvellous, the way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories.
"But lately – I do say this with love – when I see these 50-plus, otherwise intelligent, remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight, it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
It's a pretty brutal description from Cage, who's characters have existed on the edges of the MCU. He notably played Ghost Rider for Marvel prior to the MCU kicking off and recently suited up as Spider-Noir in the Prime Video Spider-Man spin-off, which falls under Sony's umbrella.
Cage also isn't wrong that the MCU has hit a few snags since its inception. While the original Phase 1 movies were well received, recent outings have failed to win over audiences. Studio head Kevin Feige is hoping that the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday turns the tide on that as it brings together several universes of heroes in the fight against Doctor Doom. Maybe that will win the Face/Off star back over?
For more upcoming superhero movies, here are our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows and upcoming DC movies and shows.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.