MTG gets KPop Demon Hunters cards, and they're drop-dead gorgeous

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The Secret Lair drop arrives this October

Rumi with a glowing eye and a broken web effect behind her, out of which climb demonic creatures in artwork from MTG KPop Demon Hunters
(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

KPop Demon Hunters are making their way to MTG as part of an all-new, limited Secret Lair collection that sees them rubbing shoulders with undead Captain America and David Bowie from Labyrinth. (Sounds like a damn cool party to me.)

Magic: The Gathering is gearing up for spooky season with its 'Corn Maze' superdrop this October, and while some of its contents are supremely Halloween-coded, this is an eclectic roundup to say the least. MTG KPop Demon Hunters is a great example, with seven returning cards that have been given a makeover featuring major characters from the movie.

As with most Secret Lair cards, these feature highly stylized art that stands out from standard MTG sets – including other crossovers, like the upcoming Star Trek set which is currently preparing for launch in November.

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Speaking of crossovers, the Corn Maze also provides a twisted version of 2026's Marvel Super Heroes set (which is moldering with some rather good discounts via Amazon now that it's a few months old). As you may expect from the title, Secret Lair x Marvel Zombies brings in the undead for a particularly grim drop. Comic artwork has been combined with particularly fitting cards here, with the likes of zombie Wolverine being used for 'Unstoppable Slasher' - a Duskmourn card that keeps coming back from the dead, much like Marvel's merry mutant.

All eight drops will be available from Secret Lair on October 12 in Traditional Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last.

Here are all the sets featured within the Corn Maze superdrop.

  • Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Should You Need Us
    • 1x Jodah, the Unifier as “Sarah, Champion to the Lost”, 1x Kogla, the Titan Ape as “Ludo, Rock Caller”, 1x Shigeki, Jukai Visionary as “The Wiseman, Eccentric Oracle”, 1x Wort, Boggart Auntie as “Hoggle, Heart in Conflict”, 1x Kami of the Crescent Moon as “The Worm, Sagely Guide”, 1x Lu Xun, Scholar General as “Sir Didymus, Rider of Ambrosius” // “Sir Didymus, Faithful Companion
  • Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Fear Me, Love Me
    • 1x Muxus, Goblin Grandee as “Jareth, Goblin King”, 1x Boggart Shenanigans as “Call Out the Goblins!”, 1x Dance with Calamity as “Dance with Goblins”, 1x Goblin Rabblemaster as “Goblin Cradle-Thieves”, 1x Claim the Firstborn as “The Kidnapping of Toby”, 1x Trinisphere as “I’ve Brought You a Gift”
  • Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Through the Labyrinth
    • 1x Timely Ward as “Rescue in the 13th Hour”, 1x Chronomantic Escape as “Under Jareth’s Spell”, 1x Delayed Blast Fireball as “Frenzy of the Fireys”, 1x Tempt with Discovery as “The Goblin King’s Offer”, 1x Rogue’s Passage as “Shaft of Hands”, 1x Planar Temporal Gateway as “Doors of Indecision”, 1x Leveler as “The Cleaners Leveler”
  • KPop Demon Hunters: How It’s Done
    • 1x Dawn’s Truce, 1x Unbreakable Formation, 1x Freed from the Real, 1x Swan Song, 1x Demonic Counsel, 1x Tempt with Immortality, 1x Underworld Breach
  • Marvel: Zombies
    • 1x Unstoppable Slasher, 1x Zombie Apocalypse, 1x Vogar, Necropolis Tyrant as “Zombie Giant-Man”, 1x God-Eternal Bontu as “Zombie Thor”, 1x Wilhelt, the Rotcleaver as “Zombie Captain America”, 1x Varina, Lich Queen as “Zombie Scarlet Witch”
  • Artist Series: Veronique Meignaud
    • 1x Bloodsoaked Champion, 1x Voldaren Pariah // Abolisher of Bloodlines, 1x Ashnod’s Altar, 1x Cabal Stronghold
  • Manufactured Grounds by See Machine
    • 1x Ancient Den, 1x Seat of the Synod, 1x Vault of Whispers, 1x Great Furnace, 1x Tree of Tales
  • Peace, Love, & Treefolk
    • 1x Dauntless Dourbark, 1x Leaf-Crowned Elder, 1x Timber Protector, 1x Treefolk Harbinger, 1x Doran, the Siege Tower

Elsewhere in the world of the best card games, an absurdly rare Raincoat Pikachu Pokemon card just sold for $8.4 million.

  • See the latest Magic: The Gathering offers at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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