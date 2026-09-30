Baldur's Gate 3 star and Game of the Year magnet Jennifer English joins Ghostrunner devs' new first-person Soulslike cast

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Will Valor Mortis continue her GOTY trend?

Villagers raise weapons under a rainy sky
(Image credit: One More Level)

Ghostrunner dev One More Level's upcoming first-person Soulslike Valor Mortis has announced more of its cast, with Game of the Year award magnet Jennifer English taking on a starring role.

Valor Mortis was supposed to release last week, before a particularly busy week caused the developers to delay the game to mid-October before it even announced its release date. But now the route ahead is clear for an October 13 launch – which has just become quieter thanks to Crimson Desert's DLC being delayed – with the devs launching it at $40 to be the game you pick up alongside the likes of GTA 6 and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

We previously knew acclaimed French actor Vincent Cassel – known for his roles in La Haine, the Ocean's series, and that one scene from Shrek – would be leading the game as Napoleon Bonaparte. However, the game's Twitter account has now announced the names rounding out the cast, with Dragon's Dogma 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 actor James Alexander playing the game's protagonist William Dowsett, and Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead Jennifer English playing The Shrike.

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This bodes well for the game, as English and a dark fantasy RPG has been a pretty lethal combo over the years. After Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept their respective game of the year awards, many have deemed her to be a good luck charm for GOTY awards, and while Clair Obscur co-star Ben Starr said that it would make Marathon a potential contender, with that likely not happening, perhaps Valor Mortis could be a surprise contender. No pressure.

The AA games industry needs "a few more Expedition 33s" before publishers stop seeing smaller games as a major financial risk, says Valor Mortis director.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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