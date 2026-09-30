Shure is finally launching one of its microphones in a true all-white colorway, and updating its entry-level USB gaming mic in the process

Shure is known for its iconic, pro-level microphones for content creators and musicians, but its USB gaming mic, which launched back in 2024, has been a viable option at the entry-level end of the market since it hit the shelves. Shure is now launching an upgraded model of its MV6, but thankfully the best microphone competitor is staying at the same price.
The Shure MV6 Gen 2 tries to achieve the same plug-and-play simplicity all USB mics strive for, but it's updating the software and control you have over it in an attempt to give creators a bit more for their money.
While there are a bunch of important refinements to the Gen 2 version of this mic, I'm personally really excited to see this brand properly dedicate a white colorway to its range. The Shure SM7dB has a classic, nay, iconic design that seems to be the new standard for every microphone hitting the shelves (just look at the Razer Seiren V3 Pro or the Maono PD200W).
Shure
MV6 Gen 2
The Gen 2 version of the MV6 stays at the same price as the original, at $169 and £159. I'm not seeing it available at Amazon yet, although I'd suspect it will begin to replace the original model which may now be worth watching as a discount-prone alternative if you aren't interested in the new version.
Yes, there's a white version of the Shure MV7+, but its classic black wind guard/pop filter kind of spoils the appeal of a white setup. No, you probably don't want a pristine, white pop filter because it'll get very obviously dirty over time and no one wants to see that, but Shure has found a new way around this with the MV6 Gen 2.
As you'll see from the imagery, its white body, matching stand and cable, and its "flocked foam" grey pop filter look a lot more in keeping with a white gaming room. That's exciting for many reasons, but even if we don't see a new range of colorways arrive, it's cool to see more from Shure than its classy black design that was first introduced in 1973.
Game-Changing Audio, Reloaded: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone Gen 2 - YouTube
The original Shure MV6 always had some handy Denoising and pop-stopping tricks up its sleeve, but the brand is now taking things a step further this time around. The new model has access to an Auto Level mode that's adjustable, as well as a real-time Denoiser that's a lot more versatile on the fly.
That improved Auto Level Mode should also address feedback from the original mic not reacting quickly enough to shouting and sudden volume changes - something that tends to happen regularly when gaming with friends or live streaming.
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Being able to adjust the Denoiser will also give you a bit more control over what room sounds your friends or audience will be able to hear - if you have loud PC fans or less treatment in your gaming space, you can decide how much Denoising you really need.
There are also new 5-band EQ and smart audio presets that let you customize the various parts of the mic's tonality and character - which can add loads of value to a USB microphone that won't be hooked up to one of the best streaming mixers, like the RodeCaster Duo, that can do that for you.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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