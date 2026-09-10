Do gaming chairs need fans in them? Absolutely not, but that's just about the only thing that could make the LiberNovo Omni more "Pro"

For years, I poked fun at chairs that had fans in them. What a ridiculous and unnecessary feature, I thought. Now, having tested the new and improved LiberNovo Omni Pro, I'm going to keep my big mouth shut. There are other subtle improvements to this groundbreaking desk chair that make it even better than the original. It's stupidly pricey, but there's no better desk chair for gamers, posture-minded individuals, or remote workers.
The original LiberNovo Omni is the best desk chair I have ever sat in, so when I saw that the company was launching a "pro" model with integrated fans and some updated features, I was a bit sceptical. For starters, the original chair, which retails for around $1,000, does not need a yet more premium price. It was already the most expensive gaming chair I had come across, and definitely felt like it was geared toward the Herman Miller, "pro" end of the market.
Oftentimes, when a great product gets a "pro" model sibling, you see one of two things. Either it's the same exact product with a very novel and slightly pointless feature added, like, say, upward-firing fans in a chair's seat cushion. Or, a pro model will have the tiniest, most insignificant, and unnoticeable changes that are used as an excuse to charge more money.
I didn't expect the Omni Pro to give me one of those gimmicky features, and it would actually turn out to be useful. I didn't expect subtle changes to make a big, overall difference to how I use this chair for gaming, but they have. The new Omni Pro's even more ludicrous price of $1,109 is undeniably absurd for an office chair of any kind, and it makes it hard for me to recommend it to you. But I have to be honest, this is somehow an even better version of the best chair I've ever sat in. If you can afford it, there simply is no better gaming chair.
One of the biggest pain points I had with the original LiberNovo Omni was its assembly process. Since it's a radically different type of chair from most you'll see, it has a very different construction. Yes, you follow a lot of the same steps, like putting casters into a wheelbase and a gas piston into that, before assembling the seat base, armrests, and backrest. But when there are wiring elements to think about, when there's a dynamic backrest with vertebrae-reminiscent slats across it, when there's a central spine to the chair itself, it's a more bespoke assembly than you might be used to.
I knew that with time, this process and LiberNovo's instructions for it would all become streamlined. I always point to Secretlab as the gold standard for packaged chairs, assembly instructions, and how streamlined the process is from box to you sitting on something. But that's because the folks at Secretlab have studied it, they've iterated, and they're constantly trying to find more efficient ways of packaging and assembling their goods. LiberNovo's first-ever chair was the Omni, so of course it'll take time for its assembly to get to that level of slick efficiency.
Even since I tested the first iteration, the Pro model has shown a big improvement in this department. The most annoying part of the process was hooking the backrest onto its spine clips, and this wasn't half as annoying as it used to be because the brand has slightly redesigned how the parts attach to one another. There's also a clearer instruction video to work alongside now too.
I'd say that if you've built flat-pack furniture before, you won't be completely out of your depth here, but the assembly process for the Omni Pro isn't nearly as daunting as it could be for a chair with such a distinct design. Thankfully, all of its parts are fairly light, and I didn't have any issues throwing them all together on my own.
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It has a fully dynamic backrest, so as you sit back into it, you'll feel it able to pivot from side to side and flex between its upper and lower halves. Its use of plastic panelling in its backrest might turn you off when you're being charged such high costs, but it's used for a reason: its flexibility. The backrest of the Omni adheres to your back as you rest your weight into it; it flexes into shape because its design mimics human anatomy. It's a chair that moves with you, supporting not only your lumbar with its S-shape and adjustable, bionic controls, but the whole alignment of your back by maintaining your posture as you move, shuffle, and reset your position umpteen times a day.
The improvements made to the most recent batch of Omni chairs mean that they now have even more backrest slats. In theory, these add even more posture support since there's now even more weight distribution and flex as you move around in it.
The other unique thing about the LiberNovo Omni is that it has the best recline system I've ever seen in a chair. As you recline back into its set positions, the armrests slide back with you, your head stays almost level with where it was so you can maintain focus on your screen, and the backrest maintains its shape no matter how relaxed you want to get. In standard chairs, this recline system doesn't exist, so you end up sliding down the backrest as it folds back. You then lose the ergonomic benefits of it, and your armrests end up at odds with your sitting position.
Why this matters for gamers is that your armrests, head, and neck stay in complete agreement with how you set up the chair in its upright mode. No need to alter the armrest position when reclining, because they stay level with your desk and your mouse aim will be unaffected. The Omni Pro (and all new versions of the Omni) will now have an extra recline level which is specifically meant for gamers. That means recline levels are up from three to four, plus the upright position. The new gaming setting is the first level of recline, so it allows you to relax just a little bit more than you would in upright mode. Then, if you want to chill out even more, you've got ways to tilt further back.
These modes are pivotal to the Omni's identity as a gaming chair because they create a beautiful distinction between your desk as a place of work and a place to relax and play.
Of course, the Omni Pro also gets access to the same perks and features of the original model. There's seat depth adjustment, tilt tension, height adjustment, 4D armrests, a neck/headrest that pivots with you and can be fit to your height, and, if you're so inclined, a step-sync footrest to bundle in. For the pro model, that takes the price up to $1,183. There are two sizes of each Omni, one with 48cm seat depth and one with 45cm.
The new recline levels and extra backrest slats are more practical improvements that have been made to the whole Omni lineup from now on, but the Pro specifically also gets upward-firing fans in its seat cushions, which work on two power settings. Perhaps the coolest part about them is that they're weight-activated. If you're not sitting in the chair but left the function running, you won't lose power because the fans will stop. Sit back down, and the fans will kick up again.
This is definitely going to be more useful for some users than others, but it's not the only novel feature here. The Omni Pro still has the built-in stretch system of other LiberNovo models, so if you want to decompress your lumbar, tilt all the way back and take a very relaxing breather for five minutes.
The Omni Pro is still only available in black (Graphite) or grey/white (Glacier) colorways though, which is a bit of a shame. The base Omni has now gained a beautiful deep green version, which I'd have loved to test out. I do think LiberNovo is missing a trick by not expanding colorways sooner rather than later. The two available for the Pro model are lovely, classy, and neutral enough to fit into any setup, but the missing opportunity for consumers to express themselves might be something that holds this brand back in the gaming market specifically.
I do notice a massive improvement in build quality and upholstery in this model of the Omni, compared to my original. Its fabric is woven a bit thicker but is no less stretchy; it doesn't feel like a cheap material anymore; it feels like a proper, premium fabric. This is an improvement I didn't realise was needed until I tried the Pro version. With build quality, the chair is as rock-solid as the original, with no squeaks or creaks during my testing time, but the controls, battery, and electrical elements all feel more robust.
Performance
To start with the novel bit, I really didn't think chairs with fans would be worth anyone's money until I sat in the LiberNovo Omni Pro. We've already tested one or two with fans and heating systems, namely the Mavix M7 and the AutoFull M6 Ultra, but these elements have ultimately ended up feeling like gimmicky extras.
I wouldn't argue the fans in the Omni Pro are a necessity unless you live in a really warm country, but I also wouldn't classify them as gimmicks. There are uses to the fans here to add a bit of ventilation, which came in really handy for me during one of the summer heatwaves here in the UK. I doubt I'll get much use out of them during the cold winter months here in Scotland, but anytime I get a bit warm, they're perfect for a bit of refreshment. The fans can be a tad loud on their more powerful setting, and you'll definitely wear down your battery life more quickly while using them, but they're pretty powerful and can create a cooling sensation even through thicker clothing.
Not to mention, the sit-to-activate part is genuinely really cool and brought a big jaw drop and smile to my face when I discovered it. Is it worth paying all that extra money for when the chair itself is so expensive? I'm not so sure, but depending on you, your preferences, and the temperature in your home, it could be.
Elsewhere, the chair performs beautifully. It's every bit as comfortable as the LiberNovo Omni OG but with a bit more build quality and assurance that the upholstery is going to stand the test of time. This stands for the reclining controls, which I've mentioned feel more robust, but also for the adjustable armrests, which now slide forward and back and rotate with much better, less cheap-feeling plastics.
If there's something I wish was an extra improvement for the Pro model, it's even more controllable lumbar support. While you can raise or lower the lumbar curve on the Omni and its Pro variant, there is part of me that wishes the control wasn't so all-in-one. In other words, on Secretlab's Titan Evo NanoGen, or Corsair's TC500 Luxe, you can control the depth and height of the lumbar support separately. Here, because of the design of the chair, you control both at once. It works great, but more control is always going to be welcome in this department since it's such a particular thing for each person.
The new recline setting is excellent. I would use the slightly deeper option on the original Omni for gaming regularly, but part of me did find it was a tad far back for when I still wanted to be focused and competitive in multiplayer games. Now, I find myself using the first "gaming" recline setting for mouse and keyboard play, but if I'm playing with a controller, I'll kick back deeper and enjoy a more relaxed position.
Either way, the armrests, the back support, and the beautiful combination of plush cushioning and excellent ergonomics mean this is a chair I feel confident working and gaming in for full days and evenings.
Should you buy the LiberNovo Omni Pro?
When it comes to choosing a gaming chair, there's a checklist of things you should be looking for if your budget allows.
First, you want something that's going to be comfortable and good for your body to sit in for long stretches at a time. The LiberNovo checks that box with its awesome ergonomics, beautiful feeling of comfort, and dynamic backrest.
Second, if possible, you want something that's adjustable, not just so it can enhance the previous point, but so that you can bend it to your desk setup and gaming positions. It's a bit of a meme that gaming chairs can make you better at your favorite titles, but this kind of adjustability is the thing that's going to actually impact that. Thanks to its refreshed recline system, excellent armrests, and ability to move with you throughout the day, I'd say there's no chair I feel more confident gaming in to make sure I play to the best of my ability.
Thirdly, you want something that's long-lasting, and with improvements to build quality, I'm more confident than ever that the Omni Pro will stand the test of time.
Any novel, funky, or borderline gimmicky features you can afford to throw in on top of that are a bonus, and although they won't be necessary for everyone, I think there's value in the fans of the Omni Pro. Are they worth the extra money? I'm not so sure, but thankfully there's now a range of Omni chairs that might better suit your budget. The Omni SE, the Omni, the Omni Pro, and the Omni Maxis for larger bodies. Whichever you go for, I'm certain it'll be the best seat in the house.
How I tested the LiberNovo Omni Pro
I used the LiberNovo Omni Pro for around two months before this review was penned. Before that, I had used the LiberNovo Omni as my daily driver when I wasn't testing out other chairs from month to month. To test the Pro model, I made frequent use of the fans and electronics, compared build quality and sitting experience to its original, and evaluated how both impacted my posture and wellbeing through a long period of testing.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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