Secretlab launches folding armrests for the Titan Evo, allowing guitar players and neat freaks to modify their gaming chair to suit their lifestyle

It's official: the Secretlab Titan Evo is now the best gaming chair for guitar players. Secretlab has unveiled a new add-on for its iconic gaming chair, which will allow you to fold away its armrests so that they never get in the way of a jam session again. Whether you're a campfire guitarist or the next Slash, you've probably run into the issue of trying to play a guitar on a gaming or desk chair and armrests not leaving enough room for your instrument. Secretlab has heard your cries, and it's invented the perfect solution.
The Secretlab EasyFold Foldaway Armrest creates a very convenient solution for this specific problem, but it'll also allow you to tuck your chair under your desk and create a little more space in your room.
Vincent Sin, Head of Industrial Design at Secretlab, said, "Music is a hobby that many of us at Secretlab share. Our co-founder Ian plays the guitar, as do I and several others on my team.
"Being able to sit comfortably and play unobstructed makes all the difference when you’re jamming. There simply weren't any good folding armrest solutions available — so we decided to create one," he said.
Truth be told, Secretlab has stumbled on a bit of a gap in the market here. Although this has been designed to satiate guitar players, there are plenty of reasons for wanting a desk chair with more flexible armrests. I personally use them, and wouldn't want a chair without them, but a lot of competitive Esports players remove the armrests on their chairs entirely because they want freer movement of their elbows and shoulders.
"Most players angle their keyboard to the side to make more room for the mouse," says two-time Volarant Masters Champion, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. "I’ve been running a hybrid setup with the Secretlab EasyFold™ Foldaway Armrest, keeping one side up to support my keyboard hand. Having the flexibility to adjust my setup exactly how I need it is what makes it comfortable for me."
A bit like the Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-on, the new foldaway armrest is a modification bought separately from the chair, and is able to fit directly onto any existing Titan Evo or Classic Series Chair. Secretlab says assembly should take no more than 15 minutes. If you own a Titan Evo or a Titan Evo Nanogen Edition already, you don't need to spend big on an entirely new set of armrests; you can just buy the simple pivoting fixings and use them with your existing set.
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I actually got a chance to test these out when I was on a tour of Secretlab's offices for an early look at the Secretlab Atlas. The new armrests don't unfortunately work on the latest Secretlab seat, but I was given early access to try folding them away while they were in a prototype phase. It's a surprisingly easy process too; first you unlock them with a switch lever beneath the seat base, then rotate the armrest module, and finally fold them away so they lie parallel to the floor.
The modification doesn't hamper the other adjustability features of the Titan Evo's armrests either, so you'll still benefit from their 4D adjustments and magnetic tops that allow you to change their cushions.
The fully new set of foldaway armrests will set you back $189 in the US and £149 in the UK, but if you're only buying the adjustment lever for an existing Titan Evo model, you can grab it for $89 / £69.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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