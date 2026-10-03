Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Hans actor has finally opened his medieval tavern-inspired bar in Prague

Luke Daley took his role as everyone's favorite royal so seriously, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 actor behind Hans Capon just opened a new medieval-inspired bar called The Nobleman. You'll need to take a trip to the Czech capital of Prague if you want to experience your video game power fantasies (playing dice and getting drunk in a tavern) in real life, however.
Months after announcing plans to open The Nobleman - a bar inspired by the types of businesses real noblemen would gather and drink in - Daley has done it! The actor's bar opened its doors to the public in Prague on October 1, and he's been sharing pictures of the calmly-lit, old-timey business over the past few days. Check some out below.
One Kingdom Come fan over on Reddit shared that The Nobleman actually attracted quite the crowd on opening day, too: "Queue is not long but [the] wait is long. I heard it was 2 hours." Developer Warhorse Studios is itself a Prague-based game maker, so it's perhaps unsurprising to hear many Kingdom Come heads also live nearby.
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"Ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to run a pub, a restaurant, a cafe, something. Something that was bricks and mortar, something that felt real," Dale explained a few months ago. "Because so much of what I've done in my life has been acting, filmmaking, and more recently, streaming, and these things, however amazing they've been, there's an element of which it doesn't feel real to me, and I've always wanted a business that was mine that I could run and I could come to and I could be a part of a community and engender a great feeling in a community."
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