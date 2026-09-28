Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now has a multiplayer mod that brings RP servers to the acclaimed RPG's open world

A Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 modding group has released an open beta for a mod that turns the game into an open-world multiplayer experience.
Co-op mods for games that don't exactly support it are nothing new. While most FromSoftware games do have online multiplayer, the most popular mods for them are the ones that implement seamless co-op into the likes of Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3, and even the ones that didn't have multiplayer like Sekiro Online. However, rather than continue the trend for one of 2025's biggest RPGs, the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 modding community has instead decided to turn it into a platform.
In a post on the KCD Multiplayer website, the developers announced that the KCD Multiplayer mod for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now in open beta, available to anyone who owns the game on Steam.
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The developers describe it as "not a mod that adds a second player to the story, but the ground for many kinds of multiplayer on top of the game you already own." And that "The first thing you will play is free roam: ride out across the whole map with the people on your server and do what the road brings."
Anyone who launches the game on a public server will be taken to the game's RP server mode, allowing you to explore the map of Bohemia with your friends in a persistent world where doors, gates, and chests are the same for everyone.
The developers have also shared clips on Twitter showing the combat in action, with abilities like perfect blocks and ripostes implemented into the mod's multiplayer experience, with the devs noting, "Every punch, block and dodge lands the same on both screens, because the server decides the damage."
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