Elden Ring's seamless co-op modder takes their talents to Dark Souls 3, letting you "play with friends" from start to finish with "no resummoning or interruptions"

The modder who bought full-fat co-op to several FromSoftware hits - via the Sekiro Online, Elden Ring seamless co-op, and Armored Core 6 co-op mods - is finally bringing their talents to Dark Souls 3, letting you share the joy/despair of beating/dying to the game's super tough boss fights with friends.

"After a long hiatus - I'm pleased to announce that I have developed a functional version of the seamless co-op mod for Dark Souls 3," the modder announced on their Ko-Fi page. "This is a a mod that aims to make the co-operative side of multiplayer in the game more fun."

Of course, Dark Souls 3 already has some form of multiplayer. You can summon other players to help out temporarily, but they'll disappear after a short while. This upcoming mod is turning the game into a start-to-finish co-op affair with "persisting multiplayer sessions after death, boss kills, teleports, etc." There's also be a toggle for "full progress synchronisation" and "optional difficulty modifiers" that let you increase enemy health or turn on friendly fire, for example.

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Yui even published a little co-op clip running through Lothric Castle as evidence. "Play with friends from the tutorial to the very end of the game, with synchronised progress, and no resummoning or interruptions," the video's description reads - see it in action below!

Dark Souls 3 Seamless Co-op: Lothric Castle - YouTube Watch On

"The mod isn't quite finished yet and there are a few bugs to iron out and quality of life features to add - however I'm expecting to have it sometime soon," the modder explained. If their previous work is anything to go by, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on this one.

Check out our top Elden Ring tips if you're making your way through the Lands Between again.