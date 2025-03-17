Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling

A seamless co-op mod is finally in the works for Dark Souls: Remastered , and it's coming to the FromSoftware RPG from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod .

Yui, the talented modder behind seamless co-op for Elden Ring , Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, and more recently, Dark Souls 3 , is back in the limelight with some big news – a seamless co-op mod is on the way for Dark Souls: Remastered. A new Patreon post from Yui highlights the upcoming mod, detailing some of the features that fans can expect, including everything from no multiplayer boundaries to PvP invasions, and generally allowing friends to play through the whole game together without restrictions (rather than being kicked out of a session after defeating a boss, for example).

"I'm pleased to announce that I have hit an important milestone in the development of the seamless co-op mod for Dark Souls: Remastered," writes Yui. "This is a a mod that aims to make the co-operative side of multiplayer in the game more fun. Features include: persisting multiplayer sessions after death, boss kills, teleports, etc., no multiplayer boundaries, a toggle for full progress synchronisation, PvP invasions, and optional difficulty modifiers."

As for Yui's progress on the mod so far, it sounds like there's still quite a while to go. "The mod is still early in development, but I will post updates here once more progress has been made," explains the creator. "I'm still actively working on Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op to get it more stable, and I'm also going through my backlog of old/neglected projects and giving them a rework. I'll make a video when there's a bit more to show."

