The Elden Ring anime made entirely by fans of the RPG is almost here, and even Let Me Solo Her can't wait: "They're honestly cooking up something amazing"

While there's no official animated adaptation of the RPG from FromSoftware yet, an Elden Ring anime made entirely by fans is arriving this summer – and even Let Me Solo Her is looking forward to it, apparently.

The fan-made Elden Ring anime was originally meant to drop late last year but was delayed to summer 2025 – a season that's just months away now. The production's director, who goes by "SteinsAlter" online, has been posting teasers since the project's initial reveal in 2024 – and his latest has managed to capture the attention of Let Me Solo Her, a legendary Souls player who rose to fame by defeating tough bosses on his own to help others.

ELDEN RING ANIME New Teaser! Happy 3rd ANNIVERSARY for Elden RING! We will be releasing more news and updates soon so follow and more on the patreon discord server! pic.twitter.com/HHKEaNd0uzFebruary 25, 2025

Sharing SteinsAlter's most recent clip of the upcoming anime, Let Me Solo Her admits that he's seen some of the project "behind the scenes" himself and it's impressed him – to say the least. "I've had the pleasure of watching this team behind the scenes and they're honestly cooking up something amazing," writes the beloved player. "I hope you guys are excited as I am." Judging by fans' comments, I'd say it's safe to say they are indeed.

I've had the pleasure of watching this team behind the scenes and they're honestly cooking up something amazing 🔥 I hope you guys are excited as I am https://t.co/3GE4sQTeqGFebruary 25, 2025

"This looks sick," reads one reply. "This is about to be amazing," writes another fan – and I'm inclined to agree. From Bayle to Blaidd, the fan-made animation seems to nail the design of Elden Ring's iconic cast and then some. I'm only sad that it's set to be just five minutes long once it releases, but who knows – the community might be blessed with a follow-up should SteinsAlter and his team's first launch prove as successful as it appears it will.

Elden Ring player becomes the first to beat every New Game+ difficulty back to back without getting hit, in an 8-playthrough run that somehow took under 12 hours