Playing Elden Ring with the fan-favorite Seamless Co-op mod is "definitely not something" Hidetaka Miyazaki is against, and may be something FromSoftware considers for "future games"

Elden Ring's director has commented on the uber-popular Seamless Co-op mod, saying it's the sort of idea FromSoftware might even consider implementing in future games.

With over 3.7 million downloads, the Seamless Co-op mod on NexusMods is one of Elden Ring's most popular mods by far. It's easy to see why: the mod removes all co-op barriers and restrictions so that it's theoretically possible to play the entire RPG with a friend, from the tutorial right up to the final boss. It's seamless in name and in nature.

With that in mind, PC Gamer asks Elden Ring director and FromSoftware studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki for his opinion on the mod, and what it does for the RPG itself. "It's definitely not something we actively oppose or want to downplay, wanting to go through the whole game together," Miyazaki says of Seamless Co-op's grand ambitions.

"In terms of where we were with Elden Ring, it was simply a case of wanting that more loose, casual style - drop in, defeat a boss, drop out. It doesn't put any technical restrictions on the player, it just sort of lets them complete this focus and then move on, so to speak," the Elden Ring director continues.

Elden Ring's co-op is very much in keeping with FromSoftware's traditions in the 'SoulsBorne' games, bar a few exceptions like Summoning Pools - players are summoned in to defeat a boss or explore an area, and once said task is complete, they're summarily kicked back out to their own world. It's meant to be a relatively short-lived experience, something that the mod obviously overhauls in every way.

"That's not to say we won't consider other ways like you and your friend played, from beginning to end, total co-op - that's not to say we won't consider ideas like that with our future games," Miyazaki concludes. It's far from a promise that seamless co-op might be implemented in a future FromSoftware game, but it's definitely a promising start.

In less great news, Elden Ring DLC spoilers have hit the internet, with multiple boss fights and a dungeon leaking. If you're keen to explore the Realm of Shadow without anything having been spoiled for you this week on June 21, be extra vigilant on Reddit and YouTube.

