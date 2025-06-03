Elden Ring Nightreign's top modder claims the game could theoretically support "up to 127 players" somewhere down the line

The modder who brought seamless co-op to FromSoftware's library of games – including Sekiro Online, Elden Ring seamless co-op, and, recently, Dark Souls Remastered – has turned their attention to Elden Ring Nightreign to substantially increase its player cap.

In a post on their Patreon, Yui posted an update on the Elden Ring Nightreign seamless co-op mod, and talked about the possibility of increasing the player cap. "The game is hardcoded for three players maximum. I have increased it before in Elden Ring, which is a very similar game," Yui said, adding "Once the player 'cap' is surpassed, it can be pretty much anything."

The modder added, "Making a mod to support four players might as well support up to 127 players (performance limiting), since once the patches required are done, it's just the case of increasing the number." Of course, that "performance limiting" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, as performance will undoubtedly be a major factor when it comes to how many players will be able to join.

While the modder had a demo of a duos mod up and running within hours of the games release, they now seem to be looking at what the limits of what they can do are – which is probably a better use of their talents now that FromSoftware is working on an official duos mode.

Yui also mentions some other interesting mod ideas, notably PvP "either via duels & friendly fire, or invasions," which would be massive in a game with no PvP right now. This, paired with the idea of 127 players means that Elden Ring Nightreign is one step closer to becoming FromSoft Fortnite.

