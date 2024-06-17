As Elden Ring DLC leaks hit the web, FromSoftware asks fans to "be mindful" of those who want to play Shadow of the Erdtree without spoilers

Elden Ring DLC spoilers are hitting the internet ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree's launch later this week, leading FromSoftware to ask fans to limit sharing spoilers so as not to ruin the experience for others.

FromSoftware has put out the tweet below, asking Elden Ring players to be "mindful of spoilers for those who want to tread into the Realm of Shadow with nothing but determination and their minds unclouded." That sure is the way the developer of Bloodborne would ask players not to post spoilers for something.

#ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree pic.twitter.com/zgnNb2ZjWXJune 17, 2024

It looks like a pretty broad message at first ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree's launch on June 21, but upon closer examination, it actually appears to be because Elden Ring DLC spoilers have hit the internet over the past weekend, and are now circulating en masse online.

This ResetEra thread has chronicled a comprehensive list of all the leaked material surrounding Shadow of the Erdtree so far. We won't spoil what's actually been leaked, in case you want to "tread into the Realm of Shadow with nothing but determination," but it's worth mentioning that three boss fights have leaked, and exploration-based gameplay showcasing a dungeon is also doing the rounds.

It appears all this leaked information has come from just one individual, and what's more, it looks like they're still actively posting new video clips to their Reddit account, as of just a few hours ago. Be extra vigilant online, especially on Reddit, if you want to go into Shadow of the Erdtree without having major bosses and plot points unspoiled for you.

There's still good news to come before Shadow of the Erdtree's launch, though - a hefty new quality-of-life patch is coming to Elden Ring a day before the DLC's launch on June 20, and it's making an inventory change that'll be welcome for just about everyone.

