Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't offer duos, so players are going online to ask for a third: "Hey we saw [you] from across the Roundtable and thought you looked cool"

Elden Ring Nightreign is finally here, but to get the full co-op roguelike experience like FromSoftware intended, you need two buddies by your side to form a trio and take on the Nightlords together. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a pair of Souls-loving friends to play with, however, which is already leading to the action RPG's subreddit getting flooded with requests from people "looking for a third."

Nightreign being tailored to three people specifically is somewhat of an unusual choice. You can play solo, although it's generally not recommended, or in teams of three with friends or randoms, but pairs aren't allowed to embark on Limveld together. In fact, director Junya Ishizaki previously revealed that the concept of allowing duos to play together "is simply something that was overlooked during development," and "we're very sorry about that."

Although "this is something that we are looking at and considering for post-launch support," for the time being, duos are desperately searching for solo players on the likes of Reddit to round out their teams. The dedicated Nightreign subreddit is full of this, in fact, despite it being mere hours since the game launched.

The responses to these requests generally appear to be helpful, with plenty of solo players offering the likes of their PSN names so they can be recruited. However, as you might have noticed at the very start of this article, the requests also tend to be worded in such a way that, well, some have noticed that the subreddit is kind of "looking like a threesome sub right now."

While some are a little more specific with their requests for "a third player," others simply beg that they "need a third," or are "two Nightfarers looking for a third."

Amused onlookers have already been making plenty of jokes about the situation, which, given the need for players to form trios, is unlikely to end anytime soon. "Hey we saw [you] from across the Roundtable and thought you looked cool," one jokes , while another says : "We espied you at the Roundtable Hold and my companion found your demeanor pleasing."

…Anyway, the good news is that the modder behind the popular seamless co-op mods for the likes of Dark Souls Remastered and Elden Ring is already working on a two-player mod for Nightreign . The in-progress version they've shared a video of was apparently just "made for fun," so it's not clear if there are plans to release it, but hopefully they or another modder will soon come to the rescue of PC players who just want to play with one other person.

