Mr. Hytale is offering $15,000 to the first person to beat a ridiculous challenge in next month's update, and he's sending out game keys to prove he's serious

Simon Collins-Laflamme, the founder of Hytale studio Hypixel, is offering a massive monetary reward for whoever becomes the first person to complete a challenge in next month's massive Hytale update.
Hytale's big Chapter 1 update is coming to Hytale early access on October 12, and in advance of that, Hypixel dropped a teaser trailer previewing some of what's to come. The video, which you can watch below, showcases some new areas including a huge underground cave environment with acid rivers and waterfalls, and gives players a glimpse at an upcoming boss, apparently called the Gobliterator, a hulking, charging, fist-pounding giant of a goblin. He looks pretty scary, but he might make you rich.
"I'll donate $15,000 to the first streamer who kills the Gobliterator boss in hard mode, no armor, no potion, no glitch, in hardcore mode (you can use iron weapons available in Exploration Mode)," says Simon-Hypixel on Twitter. "It must be streamed so we can watch the VOD; don't cheat, bro."
Mr. Hytale says he'll do a "full rundown" of the terms and conditions of his challenge before the update's launch, but he specified a few rules in the comments section. "It must be a full legit run in solo; you can't just creative-mode your way in there!" he says. "It will be interesting to see strategies: risk time in practice, or just go straight for the kill?"
This is great marketing for Hytale's next update, but it also seems pretty clear that Collins-Laflamme is completely serious about the challenge and reward. Several commenters said they would love to participate but didn't own the game, and Collins-Laflamme replied to many of them asking them to check their DMs and suggesting he'd sent them game keys. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.
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After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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