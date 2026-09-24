"I don’t think Starfield was anywhere near successful enough to do a Starfield 2," former Bethesda dev says

News
By
Published

"A Starfield 2 could have been much closer to the game that Todd [Howard] had [in mind]"

A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
(Image credit: Bethesda)

By most metrics, Starfield should be considered a success. At least 15 million players since release. A Metacritic score in the 80s. Enough hype to draw one million concurrent players at launch. Yet it's fair to say that most Bethesda fans consider the space RPG a disappointment – a dramatic comedown from the heights of Skyrim and Fallout 4. In any case, you probably shouldn't count on there being a direct follow-up.

"I would be very surprised [if there was a sequel]," Kurt Kuhlmann, who served as lead systems designer on the game, tells FRVR. "I don't think Starfield was anywhere near successful enough to do a Starfield 2."

Kuhlmann ultimately left Bethesda around Starfield's launch for reasons that went beyond the space game, but he still believes a sequel could better deliver on its promise. "It's, in a way, too bad," he explains, "because I think with the lessons learned on Starfield, a Starfield 2 could have been much closer to the game that Todd [Howard] had [in mind]. You can envision that game, you can imagine that game. That's not quite what Starfield really is."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

We know that Todd Howard had been dreaming of a game like Starfield for decades, and it's tough to imagine that the game we got was quite what he had imagined. Sure, it's got moments of brilliance, but those moments are held back in a game which, as Kuhlmann puts it, isn't "fully coherent."

Take the outpost system as an example. "For what it is, as a standalone system, it’s cool, but it’s not nearly as integrated with the rest of the game," Kuhlmann explains. It ultimately feels less fully baked than the settlement system in Fallout 4, which caused its own development issues – problems that weren't solved in Starfield, either.

"It caused problems for it to be integrated with the story and the missions and stuff in Fallout 4, so it was kind of put to the side," Kuhlmann says. "Which begs the question of, well, why is it still in the game? That’s a decision above me, it wasn’t my decision. You might say, well, we shouldn't have it then if we’re not going to integrate it with the story, then it’s just this system sitting over there with a massive amount of work involved."

In previous comments, Kuhlmann suggested that Bethesda "shouldn't have made" Starfield, because "we couldn’t really make it." It was simply too ambitious for even a studio as mighty as Bethesda to handle. Here's hoping that The Elder Scrolls 6 takes these lessons to heart.

"Most people wanted" to make The Elder Scrolls 6 after Fallout 4, says Skyrim co-lead, but then Todd Howard said "No, we're doing Starfield."

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. A Stellar Blade looks towards the camera
    1
    Stellar Blade is adding a frame gen toggle on Nintendo Switch 2 after players said it looks bad
  2. 2
    €100 million Fortnite lawsuit claims Epic put "pressure" on minors to spend real money
  3. 3
    Resident Evil is the most successful video game movie yet, and should be the template for game adaptations going forward
  4. 4
    Arc Raiders say fine, here's a "limited test" of PvE co-op
  5. 5
    Ex-Dragon Age lead admits Origins' Fade sequence is "filler" and "not very good content"