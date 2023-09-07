Starfield surpasses one million concurrent players on launch day

Starfield has surpassed one million concurrent players across all platforms.

Xbox head of gaming Phil Spencer announced the concurrent player milestone for Starfield yesterday on September 6, which just happened to be the same day Starfield launched in full. Bethesda's new RPG has been in early access since last week on September 1, but yesterday finally saw its full launch and with it the one million players milestone.

Starfield exceeded 1 million concurrent players across all platforms today. Thanks to all the players who helped us reach this great milestone and congrats to the @BethesdaStudios https://t.co/5jFaCyPz4GSeptember 7, 2023 See more

It's probably not a coincidence that Starfield passed one million concurrent players right after it launched on Xbox Game Pass. Players needed to shell out right around $35 to play the RPG early on September 1, but anyone who subscribes to the service could get in on it as of yesterday on September 6.

A good chunk of these concurrent players actually came from Steam. The SteamDB tracking information shows Starfield's all-time concurrent player count peaked yesterday at 269,177, which is pretty impressive, considering PC players could've merely paid for one month of PC Game Pass and got the new RPG for 'free.' Then again, September 6 is the first day any Steam players would've been able to play Starfield, as Steam wasn't eligible for any early access periods.

It'll be interesting to see if Starfield's concurrent player count can climb above this one million benchmark. I can definitely see new players getting in on the game as strong word of mouth surrounding the game continues to spread, even after some stellar reviews last week (including our very own Starfield review).

