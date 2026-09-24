When is The Witcher 3 Remastered release time?

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The Remastered upgrade for The Witcher 3 arrives on September 29, and this is when you can get the simultaneous global release

Geralt rides a horse through a swamp in The Witcher 3 Remastered.
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you know The Witcher 3 Remastered release time then you can be one of the first to set foot in an upgraded and enhanced world, leading Geralt of Rivia to monster-slaying glory as you travel across the Northern Kingdoms that look better than ever before. Thanks to a simultaneous global launch, everyone can get access at the same time – though this will be more convenience for some than others! With that in mind, this is when you can play The Witcher 3 Remastered wherever you are.

If you want the lowdown on the biggest changes to look forward to, then here's a round up of what's new in The Witcher 3 Remastered.

What time does The Witcher 3 Remastered come out?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The updated version of the game is arriving on September 29, and the launch will be simultaneous globally with The Witcher 3 Remastered release time set for 10am UTC on all platforms. This translates around the world as follows:

  • US West Coast: 3am PDT
  • US East Coast: 6am EDT
  • UK: 11am BST
  • Central Europe: 12noon CEST
  • Eastern Australia: 8pm AEST
  • New Zealand: 11pm NZDT

That means The Witcher 3 Remastered is launching early morning in the United States, around lunchtime across Europe, and late evening in Australia and New Zealand. As this release is simultaneous, this is nothing to be gained from any tricks to change the internal clock on your device to another time zone or use a VPN to make it think you're situated in a different location.

When it does go live, all you need to do is update your game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch 2 to get the Remastered version for free, which also includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions at no additional cost. If you're still on PS4 or Xbox One then you won't be able to get the Remastered upgrade, but those two DLC packs have now been made free so you can at least check them out if you haven't already.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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