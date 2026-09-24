DC's upcoming Dynamic Duo movie has been pushed back, but has reportedly cast its Robin and Red Hood

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It looks like DC's new animated movie has found its Robins

Robin from DC Comics
(Image credit: DC)

It looks like DC's upcoming animated feature Dynamic Duo is moving forward, as its lead characters Robin and Red Hood have reportedly been cast.

According to Deadline, Dynamic Duo has cast How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames as Dick Grayson and Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Logan Kim as Jason Todd, aka the two Robins. The rest of the voice cast includes The Running Man's Lee Pace as Red Hood One, and Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi as Red Hood Two.

The animated film is set to follow the two Robins who fought alongside Batman, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, telling their respective origin stories. Grayson is the Robin commonly associated with Batman and is also part of the supergroups Teen Titans and The Justice League. However, Todd, otherwise known as Red Hood, became the second Robin and Batman's sidekick after Grayson joined The New Teen Titans.

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At the same time, the movie has been pushed back from its original June 30, 2028 release date to September 22, 2028. This is due to a Warner Bros. release date shake-up following its ongoing merger. As of now, it looks like Warner Bros. is being sold to Paramount, so Dynamic Duo may have been pushed back, as Paramount already has the Call of Duty movie releasing on June 30, 2028.

But, according to Deadline, Warner Bros. distribution believes that the new date will work in the DC film's favour, as it is "a good back-to-school animated feature slot for not just K-12 but also teens and college kids. The movie has the potential to hit the Spider-Verse crowd."

Dynamic Duo is not part of James Gunn's DCU Chapter One, but it is being made under The Batman director Matt Reeves' production company, 6th & Idaho. The script is written by Matthew Aldrich, with animation studio Swaybox's Arthur Mintz directing.

Dynamic Duo is set to release on September 22, 2028. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with new DC movies and shows on the way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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