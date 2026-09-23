Clayface star Tom Rhys Harries promises you will see the villain's final form, but you'll have to wait till the movie releases: "It's f***ing sick"

Although we are yet to see Clayface's full gloopy transformation in any of the trailers so far, star Tom Rhys Harries and director James Watkins promise that fans will witness the villain's final form in the DCU's first all-out horror movie.
"It’s fucking sick!" teased Harries in an interview with Empire, although he couldn't reveal any details. Director Watkins, best known for Eden Lake and his Speak No Evil remake, added, "When we were at San Diego Comic-Con, people were like, 'I hope you don’t go soft.' And I'm like, 'Trust me, we don't go soft.' But at the same time, there is that line. It’s a ride. It's fun. It's not torture. It's a rollercoaster."
Watkins listed his body-horror influences from David Cronenberg's The Fly to the more recent horror hit The Substance, and we can see the parallels. So far, teasers have shown snippets of Hollywood star Matt Hagen experiencing some rather strange bodily changes, such as his face melting. This is due to undergoing an experimental medical trial after being disfigured by a crime lord. Earlier this week, a Clayface TV spot showed Hagen's eyeballs popping out of his head at a movie premiere.
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However, fans will have to wait until Clayface hits the big screen to see the transformation. Earlier this year, Watkins confirmed that there won't be any sighting of Clayface's final form in any marketing materials, adding, "you don't want to show the shark." But thanks to shows like Creature and Comanos and Batman: The Animated Series, we already have an idea of what Clayface's gloopy final form may entail.
Although Harries had to keep his complete transformation under wraps, he was allowed to share his melting face – the same one we saw in the trailer – with those closest to him. "I’d have family members or friends of mine who, after time, normalise the fact that they’re talking to me but half my face is disintegrating,” he recalls, “and then they would introduce me to somebody on FaceTime. That was funny!”
Clayface hits theaters on October 23. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.
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